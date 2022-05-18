After three months of thinking and talking about redefining rules for rural agritourism, county planners seem close to their final answer.

The question has been how to best accommodate wineries, breweries and distilleries that want more options for serving food and hosting concerts, weddings and other events.

The goal was to give everyone more clarity and update code that was about 20 years old. Operations have changed significantly in the past two decades.

Meeting virtually last week, Yakima County Planning Commission members settled on a system that sets up three categories of wineries, breweries and distilleries, based largely on the size of the operation.

All three categories allow food service of some sort — anything from prepackaged eats or food trucks to full-service commercial kitchens and restaurant-style dining. But under the latest draft of the commission’s plan, the county would require a public hearing and the blessing of a hearing examiner before permitting commercial kitchens.

That seems reasonable.

If the commission OKs the new rules next month, and Yakima County commissioners agree with them, it also seems reasonable to expect agritourism businesses to consider their neighbors before they expand their operations.

It’s reasonable to hope that agritourism businesses respect the fact that many of those neighbors live where they do because they prefer a rural setting. Presumably, many of them moved there because they wanted to live somewhere peaceful, not for easy access to fine dining.

And because the county is allowing some sites to add up to 12 units of guest lodging, build temporary structures for larger — and no doubt louder — events like concerts, it’s reasonable to figure that not all of the neighbors will feel particularly supportive of agritourism. Lots of out-of-town visitors might bring in money for businesses, but they also bring in lots of traffic on narrow backroads.

That said, the Planning Commission seems to have listened intently to public comments and given every aspect of the subject earnest deliberation, which is all we can ask.

We hope county officials remain attentive to the voices that have something to say about our quality of life here.

Agritourism offers some promising economic potential, and it’s clearly a beneficial component of our local landscape that deserves consideration and support. We hope it continues to thrive and add rich new dimensions to life in the Yakima Valley.

Straightforward rules are good for both neighbors and businesses. When the expectations are clear, everyone benefits.