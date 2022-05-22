It’s been a busy week or two for the Yakima City Council.

First, council members unanimously decided that the LGBTQ Pride flag could no longer fly above City Hall. Then, they shrugged off separating church and state by holding a public police awards ceremony at a local evangelical church.

And now, just this past Tuesday, the council seems to have concluded that global climate change isn’t really Yakima’s problem after all. So they took the first steps toward rescinding last year’s resolution to support clean energy. Among other things, that means Yakima will be dropping out of the national SAFE cities movement and perhaps won’t be bothering to make any further efforts to reduce greenhouse gases.

Instead, the council agreed — over the dissenting votes of Patricia Byers and Matt Brown — to form a new sustainability advisory committee.

We haven’t heard much explanation of what this new committee will actually do. We just know that it won’t have a budget to work with, and its strategic priority is listed as “N/A.”

Whatever it is, it’ll start in 30 days. Our guess, though, is you won’t hear much more about it again. Addressing climate change calls for hard choices and firm stands — not the sort of thing that makes for popular politics around here.

Meantime, a vote to formally rescind last year’s clean energy resolution is scheduled for June 7.

The doomed measure originally passed 5-1 in June 2021 with Byers casting the only dissenting vote.

Back then, Holly Cousens supported the resolution. A lot can change in 11 months, though.

“It’s my opinion that this resolution that we have adopted is not tailored towards Yakima, but more on a national level,” Cousens said Tuesday as she reversed herself and voted to rescind the measure.

Cousens and her colleagues’ reasoning, evidently, is that climate change will politely bypass the Yakima Valley. And even if it doesn’t, appointing a local advisory board will obviously have far greater impact on a global crisis than participating in a unified national push for realistic strategies.

We’d love to be wrong on this one, but from where we sit, it looks like the council’s main accomplishments in the past two weeks have succeeded in taking the city a few steps backward.

If that’s the goal they’re working toward, maybe they should take the summer off.