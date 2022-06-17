Congratulations to the Yakima City Council for admitting a misstep and revisiting it.

After a misguided decision less than a month ago to rescind the city’s SAFE cities pledge, the council voted last week to stick by the commitment it originally made in a June 2021 resolution.

The pledge — which more than 150 other local governments around the country now try to uphold — is pretty simple: Do your best to phase out fossil fuel use whenever possible and support reasonable clean-energy alternatives.

For some reason, however, Council member Holly Cousens decided the city should scrap the pledge, so she proposed just that in a meeting last month.

“It’s my opinion,” Cousens said at the time, “that this resolution that we have adopted is not tailored towards Yakima, but more on a national level.”

And so the council voted — unanimously — to forget about the pledge and form their own local sustainability advisory committee. The city committed no resources to the committee, and it was unclear what qualifications members would have or what they’d even do beyond reporting back to the council every quarter or so.

But after giving it some more thought and hearing from a number of constituents, Mayor Janice Deccio brought the subject back up when the council got together last week. Council members have every right to change their minds, she said.

So, over the dissenting votes of Cousens, Matt Brown and Patricia Byers, the mayor and council members Soneya Lund, Danny Herrera and Eliana Macias agreed to stick by the SAFE cities pledge.

Meantime, the council will still form its own local advisory committee — because the SAFE agreement doesn’t dictate how local communities try to uphold their pledge. It simply provides some overarching objectives.

It’s a much wiser path than the council was on just a few weeks ago.

While local control takes into consideration the practicality of community familiarity, its capabilities are limited when we’re dealing with a existential global crisis like climate change.

Hearing out national and international experts with specialized knowledge and training isn’t a local weakness or failing. It’s realistic common sense.

And despite Brown’s concerns — “I really do think having local people actually come up with solutions is a better idea than strapping us to any one solution,” he said — the SAFE resolution doesn’t take away any local ideas or voices.

Climate change has the whole planet looking for answers, because there isn’t one square inch of Earth that isn’t affected.

Doesn’t it make sense, then, if we’re all working together? Collaborations like the SAFE cities project avoid duplication and bring the best ideas together for everyone’s benefit.

The world needs to rethink and correct decades of environmental mistakes if we hope to maintain livable communities.

The Yakima City Council just proved it’s possible to rethink and correct a political mistake.