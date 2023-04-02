The recent incident involving Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice should serve as a sobering reminder of the toll chronic stress can take — even on the strongest among us.
Curtice, elected to his post in 2018, and then re-elected this past fall, suffered what his wife and Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic described as a severe mental health crisis March 10.
According to the prosecutor, Curtice had drinks at a local bar with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who eventually offered to drive Curtice home because he seemed too intoxicated to drive. But when they arrived at the house, Curtice became belligerent and ended up in a physical struggle on his front lawn with the deputy.
Curtice’s wife called police and two more deputies soon arrived. As Curtice struggled with the deputies, he yelled at the men, refused to cooperate and threatened suicide. The deputies handcuffed and detained him, and paramedics took him to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where he was restrained, sedated and released the next day.
Last week, Brusic decided against prosecuting Curtice, who is now at an out-of-state rehabilitation center that specializes in post-traumatic stress disorders among first responders.
“It would be my position that any underlying prosecution with these facts would not serve a public purpose,” Brusic wrote in a Tuesday memo.
Brusic’s decision is well-reasoned and compassionate. Curtice’s behavior was extreme, but it isn’t necessarily criminal. Charging him with a serious crime would waste public resources and be detrimental to his recovery.
However, we can’t help questioning whether law officers and the prosecutor would’ve been as gracious had Curtice not been an elected official who is essentially one of their coworkers.
No, he shouldn’t be punished for being overwhelmed by the cumulative trauma he’s no doubt endured in his 30 years as a firefighter, EMT and coroner. But can anyone else experiencing a severe mental health crisis expect the same consideration?
In addition to work stress, Curtice withstood deep pain in his childhood, according to his wife, Kristi Foster. When Curtice was 12, his father died and the local coroner thoughtlessly told the boy that supporting the family would now fall to him.
Like many people — particularly those who work in high-stress jobs that count on exceptional courage and great individual strength — Curtice carried his load alone.
“He had never sought out help,” Foster told the YH-R’s Donald W. Meyers. “He had talked to people, but had not really dealt with the root causes.”
Reluctance to admit personal difficulties or lean on anyone else is understandable — perhaps even natural.
Most of us place a high premium on self-reliance, savvy, perseverance. Whether it’s at work, at home or around the community, we want to carry our share and not be a burden to others.
It’s especially pronounced among people whose professions involve urgent crises and facing life-threatening dangers to help others.
But swallowing our emotions and denying our own needs comes at a high cost.
According to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, at least 30% of first responders wind up with behavioral health conditions as a result of the stresses they face at work.
Common symptoms include depression, substance abuse — even suicide. So while Curtice’s incident was severe, it shouldn’t be surprising.
By all accounts, Curtice has been an earnest and hardworking public servant for decades. Now, as he confronts the consequences of neglecting his own health, he needs understanding and support.
While we wish Curtice well in his recovery, we hope the prosecutor and local law enforcement officers are extending this same level of courtesy and understanding to everyone else they encounter.