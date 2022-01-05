One of the gaggle of Republicans hoping to seize the 4th District congressional seat now occupied by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., is limping toward the 2022 primary after a self-inflicted bullet wound to his foot this week.
That’s assuming, of course, that patrons of the 4th District care as much as they say they do about responsible spending of tax dollars and integrity among elected officials.
Brad Klippert, a Kennewick state representative, is one of three state lawmakers who took a taxpayer-sponsored field trip to South Dakota last summer to hear My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell explore debunked and laughable conspiracy theories during a three-day livestreamed “Cyber Symposium.”
Lindell, a diehard devotee of Donald Trump, unsurprisingly disgraced himself with the seminar, which had promised “irrefutable” evidence that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election. (Spoiler alert here: Lindell had no such proof and no, Trump didn’t win. Joe Biden beat him by 7 million popular votes and trounced him in the Electoral College, 306-232.)
The South Dakota gathering took a cringeworthy turn when some of Lindell’s own experts admitted that the data he was citing added up to nonsense.
Must’ve been humiliating.
Klippert ought to be embarrassed, too.
After 60 failed lawsuits and countless lies that are so farfetched that they’d be amusing if so many people weren’t falling for them, you’d think a guy like Klippert, who holds a master’s degree, would be smarter than that.
And if he had a shred of respect for his constituents in the 8th Legislative District, he’d pay back his share of the $4,361 the wild goose chase cost taxpayers and apologize for such poor judgment.
We’re not holding our breath, though. After recounts backed Biden’s win, and a riot at the U.S. Capitol last Jan. 6 that threatened this country’s democracy, the Make America Great Again crowd has clearly shown us who they are. The only flag to which they pledge allegiance has Trump’s name on it.
For better or worse, Klippert — who says he’s been shut out of in-person meetings at the Capitol because of vaccine requirements — seems to be a proud member of that group.
We can’t help but wonder how he sleeps at night after using voters’ own money to try to circumvent their will.
Maybe he needs a new pillow.