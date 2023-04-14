For generations, Americans have encouraged their kids to stay in school, get good grades and go to college.
When it comes to earnings potential, it’s still sound advice. Over the course of a lifetime, more education generally means more income. By the time he retires, the average male makes nearly $1 million more if he has a bachelor’s degree than if he’d stopped at a high school diploma, according to the Social Security Administration.
For at least the past 50 years or so, community colleges and technical schools have provided a practical alternative to enrolling at four-year institutions straight out of high school. Students who aren’t sure what they want to study or can’t afford the high tuition of universities can cross off lower-division courses at a fraction of the cost while they explore their interests — often without having to leave home.
They can also pursue specialized two-year associate degrees, which increasingly open a long hallway of career doors.
Why, then, are community colleges struggling with falling enrollment and sagging graduation rates?
Part of the answer, according to about 100 faculty members, students and other supporters of Yakima Valley College who took part in a walkout, rally, march and “teach-in” this week, is money.
The resounding message during the Tuesday event: State legislators across the country — including here in Washington — aren’t providing enough financial support to keep community colleges viable.
Among other things, lawmakers aren’t freeing enough funding to allow adequate cost-of-living raises for faculty members, according to Rachel Dorn, who’s president of the Yakima chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. Insufficient pay has made it particularly difficult for community colleges to hire and retain part-time staffers, Dorn said.
“Community and technical colleges in Washington do not have room to cut programs or staffing without causing harm to our students,” she said Tuesday.
Across the country, that harm takes the form of students feeling lost or making poor decisions because they can’t get the academic support they need to succeed.
The dismaying result? While 80% of community college students set out to work toward a bachelor’s degree, just one in six fulfills that goal — a success rate that’s fallen 15% since 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
That’s bad news for all of us, especially as employers struggle to find qualified workers.
But it’s bad news on several other fronts, too. What becomes of students who give up on community colleges? Will they still be living with their parents when they’re 30, working as part-time fry cooks and playing drums in a band whenever they can get gigs? Or worse, are they at risk of descending into crime or substance abuse?
Meantime, employers are reduced to hiring less-educated and perhaps less-qualified workers.
And there are also the intangibles, often overlooked in today’s money-above-all culture and derided by the cynics who sneer that education is for “elitists.”
Being proud of your own ignorance is folly, and politicians who mindlessly defund schools and libraries, ban books and plot to dictate curriculum standards are undermining the very communities that elected them.
The greater our population’s understanding of the world around us, the stronger we are as a nation. The sooner our lawmakers recognize that and base funding decisions on what was once a core American value, the better off we’ll all be.