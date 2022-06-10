Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson will be writing a check for $5,500 to settle a lawsuit claiming he and fellow commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act last year.

That’s probably enough money to get Commissioner Anderson’s attention. But perhaps the more important part of the settlement, filed by Thurston County attorney Arthur West, is that Anderson will be undergoing some training to make sure he understands how those open meetings rules work.

The suit stems from West’s allegation that the commissioners — all three of whom also serve on the county’s health board — held several meetings in January 2021, on Feb. 1, 2021, and on March 10, 2021, that broke the law.

This was during the height of the county’s angst over state mandates related to COVID-19, a time when health board meetings were getting kind of prickly. At the time, commissioners were in the process of granting themselves more control over the health board and setting term limits for other board members.

As commissioners considered the issues, they either improperly closed their discussions to the public or failed to give legal notice that they were planning to meet, according to the suit. Some of the meetings were held by email, some in person.

Obviously Anderson wasn’t the only one in the meetings. Assuming Linde and McKinney agree to similar settlements, they’ll likely be writing checks and reading up on the Open Public Meetings Act, too.

Evidently they should be.

Because this isn’t the first time the board has been sued for skirting open-meetings laws. Yakima Health First member Angie Girard’s Yakima attorney, Liz Hallock, has sued commissioners for the same reasons from the same time frame that West did.

And Hallock won a $13,000 settlement in 2020 after she sued commissioners for running afoul of public-meetings rules. All three members who were on the board at the time improperly attended a Chamber of Commerce forum together — under state law, when two or more commissioners are together, it constitutes a quorum and is automatically a public meeting. West filed a parallel suit against the board then, too.

With a three-member commission, doing the math and following basic rules designed to keep local transparent shouldn’t be that difficult.

Really, there are just two ways to look at this:

Commissioners deliberately tried to duck the rules and figure out their strategies without the inconveniences or distractions of talking things over in a public forum. They simply didn’t realize they were breaking the rules.

Neither is excusable.

As experienced, elected officials with easy access to in-house legal advice, they should’ve known the rules backward and forward. And they should’ve respected the fact that as public servants they’re required to do the public’s business in public. It’s Civics 101.

If, on the other hand, they were consciously circumventing state law, they’ve not only broken the rules, they’ve broken our trust. In that case, the settlements seem like mere slaps on the wrist.

Holding public office isn’t just a job or a career step — it’s a responsibility. You take an oath of office, swear to be honest and do your best for the people you represent.

No matter how you cast it, you can’t say you’re serving the public if you’re trying to pull strings behind the scenes and hide what you’re up to from the people whose taxes pay your salary.

The way we see it, contempt for the Open Public Meetings Act — whether it’s by commissioners, City Councilmembers or state lawmakers — amounts to contempt for the community. That’s a serious shortcoming in any elected official.

We hope the open-meetings training materials make that crystal clear.