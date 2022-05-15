￼ strange coincidence has led to the Yakima City Council deciding that it’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to flying anybody’s flags over City Hall from now on.

What are the chances, after all, that a group like the Yakima Valley Alliance would ask the city to hoist their flag this June — oddly, the exact same month that the city has commemorated Pride Month by flying the LGBTQ flag for the past two years?

City Hall covers nearly half a block and seems to have ample space for several guest flags in addition to the year-round national, state and POW/MIA banners, Still, all seven members of the council apparently felt like their hands were tied when they voted last week. They couldn’t very well fly the flags of two groups at the same time now, could they?

Quick history lesson: Pride Month traces its history back more than 50 years, to the Stonewall uprising in New York City. The violent 1969 incident, ignited by a police raid in Greenwich Village that turned ugly when people in a gay club decided they’d had enough of police bullying, is credited with coalescing the LGBTQ community.

After the Stonewall uprising, demonstrations demanding dignity and equal rights for LGBTQ people spread across the country like wildfire. Eventually, in June 2019, New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill issued a formal apology for the officers’ actions that long-ago night.

Meantime, the Yakima Valley Alliance — whose leaders include former City Councilmember Jason White, failed City Council candidate Edgar Hernandez and failed Yakima City Council and Yakima school board candidate Kenton Gartrell — seems to have started about two years ago.

It’s unclear what significance the month of June might hold for the alliance or what their flag even looks like. And while the group labels itself a political organization on its Facebook page, its purpose is also unclear.

Gartrell told the YH-R’s Kate Smith that the group is a nonprofit that focuses on community service and is helping develop a local Libertarian Party chapter.

But other than endorsing candidates with a conservative bent — including newly elected Council member Matt Brown — the alliance’s activities seem limited to hosting taco events, discouraging face mask use and posting rambling videos.

It’s baffling.

Even more baffling, however, is why an outfit like this commands such reverence from the leaders of a city of nearly 100,000 people.

Sure, the group’s backing might’ve helped Brown get into office, and yes, Council member Patricia Byers flickers through a video of at least one of the group’s rallies. But that’s only two votes on a seven-member board.

Byers, who joined then-Councilmember White (in one of the rare City Council meetings he attended) in voting against allowing the Pride Flag on City Hall in 2020, cited a recent court case as further reason to take down the flag.

In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the city of Boston, which had denied a conservative activist’s request to raise a Christian flag at City Hall.

“I think this is just a wise decision on the council’s part to not open us up for huge litigation,” Brown said.

Considering the Supreme Court’s apparent disregard for precedent and the separation of church and state, that might be the only legitimate reason for the city to get out of the flag-flying business.

Still, we just can’t over that coincidence. Asking the city for equal billing in June, of all months, strikes us as an intentional — and well-coordinated — attempt to take away Yakima’s Pride.