It seems odd that now-former state employees like a college football coach or a state trooper would be willing to give up their jobs rather than take a five-minute vaccination that’s been proven effective and safe.
After all, they’ve both been working in professions that are based on rules — and enforcing adherence to those rules — for most of their lives.
Ex-Washington State Patrolman Robert LaMay, who reportedly signed off his last shift in Yakima County last week by inviting Gov. Jay Inslee to “kiss my ---,” spent his 22-year WSP career making sure everybody followed state and local laws. But what would he have said to a mother who simply disagreed with putting her child in a safety seat? A drunk driver who insisted he was fine despite sideswiping another car?
Ex-Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich, who was fired Monday, oversaw a sport based on layers of complex and strictly enforced rules. Would he have tolerated a lineman who refused to acknowledge the line of scrimmage? A quarterback who ignored every play signaled in?
Ex-Officer LaMay had to wear a uniform. Ex-WSU coach Rolovich had to follow a dress code at each game, and his players had to wear uniforms.
So they were both OK with their employers dictating something as personal as what they wore, but not with a shot to protect them and others against the COVID-19 virus that’s killed more than 700,000 Americans?
It flies in the face of common sense.
Both men had to achieve certain levels of training to even be considered for the jobs they just threw away. They didn’t object to any of that, though.
And neither one has been permanently debilitated by polio, measles, mumps or whooping cough since both would’ve had to be immunized as children before entering grade school.
It’s hard to figure what point either of them has made here, but whatever it is, it’s not based on science or particularly sound reasoning.
Our thought is that it’s not really about the vaccine itself. It’s out-and-out political.
Had someone other than Gov. Jay Inslee mandated that state employees be vaccinated or face termination, our bet is they might not have hesitated to roll up their sleeves.
No, these guys aren’t afraid of needles or the vaccine, they just don’t like the guy who’s telling them to take their shots — even if they have to contort themselves into a ridiculous political position to defy him.
Fortunately for everyone else’s health, they’re in the minority. Roughly 90% of workers covered by the mandate have complied, state officials report — and that’ll help safeguard Washington’s health and economy in the long run.
The sad thing is, we’ve obviously lost two people who seem to have been good at their jobs. That’s truly a shame.
But as Rolovich knows, they throw a flag when you break a rule in football and your team is penalized. And as LaMay knows, if you break a law on the road or elsewhere, you can end up paying a fine or going to jail.
If these two aren’t willing to follow the rules of the state that paid their considerable salaries, we’re better off without them.