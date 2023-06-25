The inviting green grass and cool shade of the Naches Avenue medians between East Yakima Avenue and Walnut Street will soon be permanently off-limits.
No kicking off your sandals and enjoying the evening air. No leaning against one of the tall trees for a sip of cool water on a hot Saturday afternoon.
And most important, no homeless people camping there — that’s the real problem, according to the city.
City crews first closed the green islands and fenced them off with temporary chain-link barriers nearly two years ago because of “environmental degradation.” Too many scuffling feet had worn patches in the grass, they said, and the area needed time to recover.
Apparently, though, it hasn’t. The landscaping is a mess, and the irrigation system has needed several costly repairs during the past few years, Public Works Director Scott Schafer told the Yakima City Council in a recent memo.
So Tuesday, the council agreed with Schafer that permanently closing the medians is the most practical answer. The city will pay Cortez Fencing of Moses Lake $194,940 to put in “decorative” fencing, plus new landscaping rock around the two medians.
No doubt they’ll come up with a design that’ll look real nice and add another aesthetically pleasing, decorative touch to downtown.
The council’s decision is certainly understandable — people trashing public property gets expensive for all of us. A more permanent fix makes sense.
But somehow, it still feels like a loss. A sad failure.
It feels like an acknowledgement that we don’t see a noticeable solution in sight for homelessness. That we have little recourse but to try to mitigate the damage we know people living on the streets will inflict, and then live with the uncomfortable fact that this is just how things are.
Evidently all we can do it fence them out of places they don’t belong — or perhaps take the county’s approach and look at flushing them out of the Yakima Greenway or anyplace we don’t want them to be.
Is this the best we can come up with, though? These “solutions” might fix some problems for the general public, but they don’t do much for people experiencing homelessness.
Keeping people out of one place simply sends them someplace else. They have to sleep somewhere, and public officials end up playing an endless game of Whac-A-Mole rather than committing to more comprehensive strategies.
Homeless people aren’t necessarily angels, of course. Just ask the downtown merchants who’ve complained for years about damage to their shops and concerns from their customers.
Or check with the city’s public works crews who’ve been having to fix all that damage to the Naches Avenue medians and other places.
Agencies around the Yakima Valley are making steady progress on the problem, but the answers aren’t easy — or immediate.
It just seems like a shame that the $194,940 the city’s spending to seal off those little oases along Naches Avenue couldn’t have gone toward something more beneficial than building an attractive mini-park, then locking everybody out of it.
Before the summer’s out, the grass will recover and flourish, and the irrigation system will be secure. But a small pleasure that’s been a part of this city for years will be off-limits to us all.
Today, that feels more like a loss than a win.