The stories of graduation season never fail to inspire, and this year is no exception.
Heritage University graduate Perla Bolaños overcame family tragedies, moving to strange new places and teaching herself English by hanging onto the inspiration of her late older sister. Bolaños went on to win a full-ride scholarship to Heritage, where one of her professors thinks of her as a “gift.”
Selah High School graduate Cyndi Montes has been getting up at 4 o’clock every morning to take care of her 1-year-old son before heading off to in-person classes. As of last week, she has a diploma to show for her work.
Whatever obstacles each student has faced — and they’ve all faced plenty of them along the way — the stories always involve hard work, determination and a certain amount of inner strength.
It’s present in the hundreds and hundreds of grads from around the Yakima Valley who are saying goodbye to one phase of their lives and stepping into the next one, however unknown it might be.
For many, it will be the most significant transition of their lives. After high school, you’re more or less an adult in this country.
And this season’s grads are no doubt already hearing the question from parents, uncles and neighbors: What are you going to do now?
For some, it’s on to college, vocational schools or graduate programs. For others, it’s time to look for full-time work.
It’s a key crossroads, no question about it.
But we urge today’s grads to remember that the decisions they make now won’t necessarily set them on an inalterable course.
A term or two of college might convince some that they’d be better off changing their majors — or changing schools. They might even conclude that college isn’t for them at all.
Grads who go the work route, meantime, could discover that more education or some sort of specialized training would be helpful. Or they could decide they just need a different line of work, which is perfectly normal. According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American worker changes jobs at least 12 times over the course of a lifetime.
Decisions can always be revisited, and change is possible at any age.
Most of this year’s grads face years of decisions, new obstacles and more transitions. Life isn’t easy.
Maybe that’s why their stories fill the rest of us with so much hope.
Seeing their energy, their perseverance — and reading about their dreams — reminds us all that life’s possibilities are still worth working for. And seeing what these graduates have already accomplished reassures us that the future is in good hands.
So congratulations to Perla Bolaños, Cyndi Montes and all the other 2023 Yakima Valley graduates. We believe in you.