Yakima landlords are understandably concerned about the city’s idea of sending utility bills directly to property owners, but that doesn’t mean the idea should be shelved.
It just means that a draft ordinance that city staffers presented July 19 to the City Council needs more thought and discussion.
On its face, the plan places new burdens on landlords, who are already exasperated by emergency pandemic relief measures that have cost most of them a bundle.
“Housing providers are growing weary of an atmosphere permeating the rental industry where tenants’ rights dominate the housing providers rights,” Patricia Hoendermis of the Yakima Valley Landlords Association told the council. “Housing providers seek a balance. This ordinance is another example of tenants not being held responsible for services they have used.”
We’re betting a number of landlords around town share Hoendermis’ view.
But consider the reasoning behind the proposal, which offers some safeguards that should benefit property owners.
The way things stand now, service fees and usage charges for all city utilities — water, garbage, sewer and irrigation — are billed directly to users.
That seems practical. They’re the ones incurring the costs, so why shouldn’t they pay the bills?
What if they don’t pay those bills, though? What if a tenant ignores the bills for six months, then moves out of town? Who pays then?
Probably the landlord, who might never have been aware that the utility account was in arrears. Or maybe city taxpayers, because the costs of collecting the overdue fees — which can involve court filings — make city services that much more expensive.
“It’s not the tenant at the end of the day, even though they generate the bill,” City Manager Bob Harrison said. “The question is, should the landlord pay it or should all utility taxpayers in the city be responsible for the loss? That’s the fundamental decision.”
True enough. Then again, Yakima rents aren’t cheap anymore — wouldn’t landlords simply add utility fees to rents, further driving up rental costs? And wouldn’t some of the more unscrupulous ones be tempted to fold in some additional service fees for doing so?
Wouldn’t be surprising.
Our take is that if this ordinance can save taxpayers a few bucks by simplifying some paperwork at City Hall, then it’s certainly worth considering — even though a lot of details need further study and likely more negotiation.
If landlords are ending up on the hook for tenants who skip out on utility bills anyway, this should at least prevent them from being blindsided. As long as reasonable options are available in cases involving tenants who require unusual levels of utility services (kidney dialysis patients, for example), the obstacles for the proposed ordinance don’t seem insurmountable.
For now, the plan is on hold while everybody thinks it over. Harrison, meantime, has offered to discuss it further with landlords.
Those seem like reasonable steps.
Whatever the fate of the proposal, however, if it’s good for city taxpayers, it’s worth exploring.