The Yakima City Council is showing good judgment by deciding to reconsider how its nominating committee works.

That’s the council subcommittee — currently made up of three council members — that does the backgrounding and recommends to the full council who should be appointed to various city boards and commissions.

Routine, boring, bureaucratic stuff, right?

Maybe. But it’s an important task, and it needs to be taken seriously, and carried out professionally and impartially.

For at the past five months or so, though, it doesn’t seem like it has been.

Earlier this year, the council left the work to Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens for the next two years, and so far they’ve come back with some nominees that have left most of us scratching our heads.

Most notably, the committee recommended — twice — putting local provocateur Kenton Gartrell on a board.

First, they thought he’d be a good fit for the Planning Commission, then they inexplicably figured he’d be great on the Community Integration Committee.

The full council rejected both nominations.

Voters soundly defeated Gartrell — whose background suggests no expertise that would have benefited either of the boards he applied for — when he ran for the council and later the Yakima school board. Along the way, he tangled with political opponents at a local bar and managed to draw a warning from school officials after an altercation at Nob Hill Elementary School last year.

So it’s understandable that the rest of the council might begin to question the current nomination committee’s judgment.

To be fair, though, none of them have, to our knowledge.

Instead, the suggestion to rethink how the nominating committee works came up during a study session last week, when Deputy Mayor Soneya Lund floated the idea: Why not go back to a rotation that would give all council members a turn on the committee?

“I was on the nominating committee several times the last few years, and it was actually kind of a fun process,” Lund said during last Tuesday’s City Council session. “It was exciting, and I felt a little more buy-in in the positions on the committees. I think it’s 100% all of our responsibility, and I think it should rotate.”

We think so, too.

Though Byers, Cousens and Brown disagree with changing anything, serving on the nominating committee is a responsibility the whole council should share. And despite the current subcommittee’s objections — such as past members giving the office staff headaches by missing or trying to reschedule meetings at the last minute — the greater purpose here is to include a range of views.

The whole council should be engaged in such key decisions and understand firsthand how the application and nomination process works. Each councilmember should also be as familiar as possible with the workings of all the city’s boards and commissions.

So yes, for all these reasons, we agree with the deputy mayor: Rotating membership on the nominating committee makes good, practical sense.

It seems the committee could use some fresh sets of eyes sooner rather than later.