A little over a month ago, we urged Yakima city leaders to hurry up and get a swimming pool built at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Today, we’re glad to see that City Council members have taken an important step toward making that happen, though we fear they might still be a step behind.
The city is seeking a share of the $48.8 million in pandemic-related community economic aid that Yakima County has received from the federal government. And county commissioners — who are administering the ARPA funds — recently asked city leaders to prioritize their needs.
Last week, council members agreed that the MLK Jr. pool project is their top priority.
Getting the long-promised pool built is expected to cost $11 million. The city’s already pledged $3 million toward construction, and the Legislature has promised another $1 million to cover planning and bidding costs.
That leaves the project about $7 million short.
In their ARPA request to county commissioners, city leaders are asking for $3 million. By our math, that means the pool project still needs another $4 million.
Perhaps the city is being too polite here.
Granted, applications for that ARPA money are pouring in from all over the county. At last count, requests totaled nearly three times as much funding as commissioners have.
But it doesn’t seem like it would’ve hurt to have asked for full funding for the pool, which would be the only neighborhood pool on the often-neglected east side of town.
After city leaders closed Miller, Eisenhower and Washington pools nearly 20 years ago, they promised to build a new eastside pool soon. Now that a generation has grown up without a public pool anywhere near their homes, it’s past time to make good on that promise.
Besides, the pool seems to squarely meet the county commissioners’ priorities.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney said in April that the county will favor vital public health, safety and municipal projects that have no other means of funding.
“We need to be able to look back in five years and say we made strong investments,” she said.
Building a gathering place that emphasizes healthy family-oriented fun and gives neighborhood kids positive recreational alternatives sure sounds like it would meet that standard.
It’s possible community donations and endless fund drives could make up the extra $4 million the pool would need, but that might push the project back further. If it’s delayed another year or two, the costs will no doubt rise and donors will be faced with hitting a moving target.
So while we congratulate the Yakima City Council on listing the MLK Jr. pool project as its top priority, we suggest county officials consider allocating even more than the city’s $3 million request.
This is a project that would pay significant dividends to the whole community for years to come. Let’s get it done.