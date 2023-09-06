Fixing up some sidewalks and rerouting some traffic might seem like routine work-list items that get tucked into some boring consent calendar, but projects like that can save lives down the road.
Especially in school zones.
They’re the kinds of undertakings that require clear communication and cooperation between school districts and city or county governments.
In this case, it’s the Yakima School District working with the city of Yakima to improve safety for local schoolkids.
Taking advantage of state grant funding, the two entities have improved sidewalks near Robertson Elementary School, and they’ve set up one-way streets at pick-up and drop-off areas near Garfield and Hoover elementary schools.
School district and city leaders met for a joint session last week to review what’s getting done and discuss what might get added to the to-do list.
Next up on that list is the area around Adams Elementary School, where school board and City Council members gave city public works director Scott Schafer the green light for a comprehensive traffic study. Among other things, the study would look at whether it’s feasible to close Race Street between Eighth and Ninth streets to accommodate the new aquatic center that’s planned at nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The closure would open up public green spaces, but officials aren’t certain how it might affect the pick-up/drop-off zone at Adams, parallel parking on Race Street and overall traffic flows in the vicinity. The study should help answer those questions.
Meantime, it’s good to see local leaders join forces to address things like making school zones safer and neighborhoods more inviting. Whatever progress they make benefits the whole community.
It’s also good to see them take advantage of benefits the state is willing to provide through grants and other contributions.
Among those contributions is a relatively new program that allows kids 18 and younger to ride Yakima Transit buses for free. With a state grant covering fares for young riders since last October, youth ridership is up 25% — and that’s saving the school district the cost of paying for student passes.
This kind of cooperation among local and state officials makes better use of tax dollars and improves life overall in local communities.
Yakima’s city and school officials should be commended for what they’re accomplishing together.
Maybe other government agencies should put their heads together more often, too.