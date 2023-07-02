The headlines of the past few days are unsettling reminders of an ever-present hazard: fire.
We’re not talking about wildfires caused by lightning strikes or careless campers — flames can erupt without warning inside city limits, too.
A fire along the Yakima River near Sarg Hubbard Park sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky Wednesday afternoon. A little over a week ago, fire crews hustled to run down two early garage fires reported within 15 minutes of each other. And you never know when a landfill might ignite or a swimmer will get in over his head.
It doesn’t let up during the winter for city firefighters, either — flue fires, electrical shorts, poorly placed space heaters and other weather-related calls are common when it’s cold. Fire doesn’t care any more about seasons than it does jurisdictional boundaries or clocks.
That’s why it seems unrealistic for the Yakima City Council to ask department heads — including the fire chief — to find ways to cut 10% from their budgets.
Sure, the city is facing a looming revenue shortfall that must be taken seriously. But a round-the-horn 10% cut from everybody strikes us as arbitrary and shortsighted. In this case, it also raises city residents’ risks and insurance rates, because it would likely mean closing one fire station and slowing response times.
Two alternatives to the cuts are on the table for the fire department: a ballot initiative seeking an increase in the existing EMS levy, or partnering with other local firefighting agencies to establish a regional fire district.
Either seems preferable to cutting services.
Yakima continues to grow, and initiatives are in the works that should result in additional high-density housing before too long. That means more people, living closer together.
Reducing fire services in the face of increasing emergency calls is irresponsible.
While the Yakima City Council’s desire is to keep the cuts equitable, it’s naïve to think that all departments are the same and that all expenditures are of equal importance.
It’s hard to understand, for instance, how the council can vehemently object to cutting outlays for things like the annual Fourth of July fireworks display, yet expect the fire department to keep the city safe with fewer resources.
If spending must be reduced by the amount that city officials calculate, we’d urge the council to think more deeply about what’s truly essential. Perhaps prioritizing the importance of city services would be a better place to start than risking citizens’ safety for the sake of appearing even-handed.
Elected officials are doing tough, thankless work, but that’s what they signed on for. And in this case, whatever the blowback, they need to stand up and do what’s best for the people they represent.