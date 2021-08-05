The Yakima City Council is putting a solution on the November ballot. Now if there were just a problem it could solve …
After a lot of thought and discussion, the council has approved three ballot measures for the fall general election:
- A measure establishing consequences for council members who don’t want to show up for meetings.
- A housekeeping measure that cleans up language in the city charter to make sure it matches state laws.
- A measure forbidding city income taxes.
The first is disappointing, but evidently necessary. Who knew we’d reach such a low in American politics that someone like council member Jason White would seek office, only to decide that he couldn’t be bothered to actually do the job? Or to at least have the grace to step aside once he’d reached that realization? But here we are, and hence the measure.
The second measure is a necessary evil. No city’s charter is perfect, and it’s not unusual to have to do some legal fine-tuning as time goes by. Fine. Put it on the ballot.
The third, however, banning city income taxes, is a waste of paper. Nobody’s discussing — much less proposing — establishing any city income taxes. And if they were, the council would have the last word anyway.
This is what we call a red herring. A solution in search of a problem. You might as well seek voter approval to ban Sasquatch ownership or downtown UFO parking while you’re at it.
Mayor Patricia Byers proposed the idea, which she first brought up last year.
“I am strongly in favor of not the council making a decision on this, but the council making a decision to put this on the ballot to let our voters tell us what they want,” she said during Tuesday night’s council meeting at City Hall.
Not to spoil things here, but we’re pretty sure voters in Yakima don’t want an income tax. And local elected officials are fully aware they don’t want one.
While we applaud the mayor’s attentiveness to public input, it’s worth remembering that we live by representative government. We elect people to devote their time and apply their judgment to matters of community interest.
Better judgment should’ve prevailed here. This measure doesn’t belong on the ballot.
Meantime, the council decided against putting up a measure that might’ve at least saved a few hundred thousand dollars a year, according to rough city estimates. It could’ve addressed a rule that requires the city to apply the Consumer Price Index to its debt service for road and parks projects.
As Yakima pays back long-term debt it incurred back in 2014 and 2015 for street and parks projects, it’s compelled to set aside a little more from the general fund each year. The amount of that increase is based on the CPI.
As a result, debt service on streets projects has increased by $321,000. For parks projects, the amount has risen another $100,000.
It’s not a life-or-death issue, but if getting rid of that rule saved even a few real dollars, maybe that would’ve been a better fiscal issue to pursue.
It certainly seems more significant to city residents than banning taxes that don’t even exist.