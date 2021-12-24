If there’s a war on Christmas, it looks like Christmas is winning.
The blinking Christmas trees and cheery lights are twinkling from houses, businesses — even vehicles — all over the Valley. Just as brightly as ever.
Stores and online shopping sites are again bombarding us all with holiday deals, Christmas music, decorative ribbons and wrapping paper.
And even if they need to follow some pandemic precautions for a second year in a row, local Christmas parades, programs and church services are soldiering on.
It’s hard to believe anyone would be opposed to any of it. And in truth, we doubt much of anybody actually is. The so-called war on Christmas sounds like another one of those made-up crises from the networks and websites that like to pretend they’re reporting news.
Not everyone celebrates Christmas, of course. Much of the world — and a significant number of Americans — hold beliefs that render Nativity scenes, sleighloads of presents and candy canes moot in their homes.
Still, whether your focus is a reverent honoring of the birth of Christ or a lighthearted excuse to arrange cartoonish caricatures of Santa, some random reindeer and a few extra elves on your front lawn, this is supposed to be a happy time.
It usually is, too. For most of us, anyway.
But it’s also a time when emotions, sweet or somber, can seem acute.
We’re warmed by greetings from faraway friends or relatives, and we smile when we pause to appreciate the people who populate our everyday lives — kids, spouses, coworkers, neighbors.
Yet the aches can be especially piercing for loved ones no longer with us, homes to which we can no longer return. Times that are long past, but still vivid in our memories.
And this year, we’re reflecting on a virus that’s claimed more than 800,000 American lives, the aftermath of a disturbing attack on our nation’s Capitol and a political divide so bitter that many fear for our very freedoms.
“What is Christmas?” the 20th century writer, artist and musician Agnes M. Pharo famously asked. “It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace.”
Hard to disagree with any of that.
So whether you believe in Santa or not, whether you’re vaccinated against COVID or not and even whether you’re still rooting for democracy and a free press or not, it’s worth pausing for a seasonal cease-fire tonight.
For this year at least, Christmas still seems to be holding its ground.
And in times like these, that’s well worth celebrating.
Merry Christmas, Yakima.