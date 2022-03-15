In space,” according to the posters for the 1979 movie “Alien,” “no one can hear you scream.”

And we have no reason to doubt that.

In space, whether you’re working with American astronauts or Russian cosmonauts — male or female — competency and trust are non-negotiable. One misstep and you and your crewmates could be in deep trouble.

Scream all you want, but nobody’s coming to help you.

So as Richland flight engineer Kayla Barron emerges from the International Space Station this morning for the second spacewalk of her career, she’s counting on her crew to keep her safe. And they’re counting on her to assemble and install some complex modification kits on the space station that are necessary for upcoming solar upgrades.

She’ll be doing that while she’s floating in zero gravity 250 miles above the Earth. If a wrench slips out of her hands, she’s out of luck.

It seems appropriate that the mission centers squarely on Barron on this annual Equal Pay Day, which marks the number of extra days women must work to equal the pay their male counterparts make in a year. The average female worker would’ve had to work all of January, February and half of March before she’d have earned as much as a man would’ve made by the end of December.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Barron is underpaid — NASA astronauts average $104,898 to $161,141 a year, Business Insider reports. Some earn considerably more when you add in military pay and potential bonuses.

Not too shabby, but it doesn’t come easy.

Applicants need a college degree in science, engineering or mathematics from an accredited school, plus three years of professional experience or 1,000 hours behind the controls of a jet. On top of all that, a gauntlet of mandatory interviews and selection steps weed out pretty much everybody. In 2017, according to Business Insider, only 12 of 183,000 applicants made the cut.

We’re certainly not saying NASA slights women astronauts when it comes to pay. It’s interesting that nearly 80% of the agency’s employees are men, but that could be explained by any number of factors.

The point here is that Equal Pay Day should be a thing of the past.

Women have proven over and over again that they’re the equal — at least — of men in pretty much any workplace you want to name. If NASA trusts Barron to do her part at a remote worksite that has no net, earthbound businesses with on-site supervisors and human resources departments have no excuse for treating women as secondary help.

So we hope Barron enjoys a safe and successful space stroll today. And we hope she gets a check with just as much mass as her male crewmates.

She’s earned it.