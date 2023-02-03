It’s kind of a surreal spectacle.
Nearly 200 head of cattle ambling up the Yakima Canyon Road while dozens of spectators hold up phones for photos and videos of the annual Eaton drive. The cell reception’s lousy in the canyon, but the phones still buzz and bleep, and the spectators ooh and ahh as the herd lumbers along.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, the drive will cover 6 miles, from the Roza Recreation Site to the Eaton family ranch to the north. The Canyon Road — State Route 821 — will be a poor choice for motorists trying to travel between Selah and Ellensburg that day.
The drive’s been going on for more than 70 years, dating back to when Jack Eaton and his dad bought the ranch. Jack died in 2021 at age 93, but his now-94-year-old wife, Beneitta, still keeps a hand in it.
The Stingley family will lead this year’s drive, though some of Jack and Beneitta’s grandkids will be riding along. Beneitta will take up a position near Big Pines Campground, where she’ll have a good view of the herd coming in for a rest stop.
If you’ve never seen a cattle drive, you owe it to yourself to take in this one.
The canyon’s dramatic shrub-steppe walls, winding roadways and breathtaking views are an impressive backdrop for a tradition that stretches back much farther than that road can take you.
The cattle drive is a remnant of the Old West, a reminder of simpler — but harsher — days. Ranch work was — and is — a tough way to turn a buck. It taxes muscles and bones, and it’s not for the faint of heart.
But there aren’t any cubicles. No meetings in the conference room.
Like we said, a simpler time.
The fact that the loping past and the 200 Mbps speeds of the present can coexist in these parts is one of the charms of living here. Seeing cowpokes and vaqueros stride among hipsters at the mall is a sight you might not encounter in Seattle or Portland.
Both of those towns are fine by us, by the way. But as far as we’re concerned, the Yakima Valley’s cultural blend makes for a pleasing concoction that always hits the spot.
Beneitta Eaton seems to feel the same way. She doesn’t mind all the spectators or their phones, either.
“Tell them they’re welcome to come up on one of the hills alongside the road,” she told the YH-R’s Kate Smith. “It works better than down on the highway.”
That sounds good to us. Save us a spot this Saturday.