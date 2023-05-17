With well over 100 positions up for grabs in this summer’s primary election, this would be a good week to make sure you’re registered to vote.
It’d also be an opportune time to pay attention to what the candidates who are filing this week for seats on your local City Council, school board, fire district, port district or hospital district have to say for themselves.
Because unlike national or state races, whoever ultimately gains control of Yakima County offices will have direct power over your tax rates, local services and what your kids learn — or are forbidden to learn — at school.
So it’s clearly in your best interest to make sure you know what you’re getting this August, when the Yakima County Auditor’s Office starts counting votes.
It’s crucial to make sure your voice is heard on Election Day — not months or years from now when someone introduces a screwy zoning ordinance or rolls out some new curriculum initiative, dress code or locker-room policy that sends your blood pressure over the moon.
By the time you hear about it, your options will be limited. By then, about all you can do is show up at a meeting to speak against an agenda item that’s likely already well on its way to being adopted.
No, the time to pay attention and take an active role in the things that truly affect your day-to-day life is now — this week, as candidates for local offices scramble to get their paperwork to the Auditor’s Office by 4 p.m. Friday.
And since most of your neighbors traditionally skip off-year elections like this one, your vote will likely carry a lot more weight this time around. Auditor Charles Ross is predicting a measly 25% turnout for the Aug. 1 primary in Yakima County.
Sadly, some candidates — often the ones with sketchy agendas to begin with — are counting on that lower turnout to improve their odds of winning.
In fact, it’s become a stated national strategy for some extremist groups: Remake the country from the ground up, starting at the grassroots level, while no one’s looking.
That kind of cynical manipulation of democracy doesn’t speak well for what people like that would do if they gained control of the boards they’re running for.
So don’t get railroaded. Don’t let activists who represent only a fraction of the community seize all the power.
This week, Yakima Herald-Republic reporters are bringing you stories keep you current on how the candidate filing process is unfolding. Pay attention — not for our sake, but for yours.
Know what’s going on with the local boards that most directly affect you and your family.
And hey, if you care passionately about your community and how life around here should work, you’ve still got a couple of days to consider running for office yourself