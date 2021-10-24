The Yakima Herald-Republic’s Editorial Board conducted and recorded Zoom interviews for each of the positions below in recent weeks. Every candidate was invited to attend the on-the-record sessions with the Editorial Board, a reporter and both candidates.
Each of the two candidates for Yakima County commissioner — Autumn Torres and LaDon Linde — spoke with us and forthrightly addressed our questions.
But in all three city races, only one of the two candidates for each position agreed to meet with us.
That’s disappointing.
We see it as a slap in the face to our readers, who represent a significant share of the Yakima Valley.
When candidates for public office decline to answer questions in a public forum, they’re asking for your vote without explaining why you should give it to them. They’re asking you to pay them to represent you, but are unwilling to share what they’d do in office, or what they favor or oppose.
It’s like showing up for a job interview and refusing to provide your potential employer with a resume or answer any questions about yourself or your background.
Why would you hire someone like that?
It betrays an utter lack of understanding of how representative government works. Candidates who won’t face the people they’re asking to represent clearly don’t intend to represent them — they only represent themselves and their own cliques. If elected, will they continue to dodge questions? Will they only talk with people who agree with them?
That said, the candidates who showed up for our interviews had the opportunity to tell us how they think they could help the community, and they explained their positions on some of the key issues facing the area.
After listening to what they had to say, the Editorial Board has reached consensus on the following local races:
Yakima County Commission, District 3:
We endorse LaDon Linde
Linde, a Republican who’s held the seat since being appointed to replace the late Norm Childress last year, has shown a willingness to hear out both sides of issues. He’s also demonstrated that he can speak up and hold his ground calmly in tense situations.
Those are valuable qualities as the county faces some highly charged challenges, including COVID-related mandates, rural development and water availability.
While we applaud the enthusiasm of his opponent, fellow Republican Autumn Torres, we fear she lacks some basic understandings of the job and public sector functions in general. During our interview, she also repeated incorrect information regarding the safety of masking and kids, vowed to overturn a legal settlement over county redistricting and suggested legally unrealistic strategies for interacting with state officials.
While neither candidate is exactly a seasoned political veteran, our conclusion is that Linde’s steady style and the grasp he’s gaining of government responsibilities and regulations make him the better choice.
Yakima City Council, District 2:
We endorse Danny Herrera
Herrera is young, earnest and could put an impressive set of skills and applicable experience to work for the city. Along with a willingness to get things done, we think he’d offer realistic and creative ideas to a district that’s languished from a lack of leadership in recent years. It’s a district Herrera grew up in, so he knows it well and would likely bring a heartfelt commitment to the job.
His opponent, Edgar Hernandez, did not respond to any of our email or phone messages. Nor did he provide any information about himself for the county’s voter guide.
Yakima City Council, District 4:
We endorse Janice Deccio
Deccio’s background alone makes her the superior choice here. She brings outstanding education and professional credentials that would help her make an immediate impact on city government. In particular, her experience in health care and communication would add depth and valuable knowledge to council deliberations. As a lifelong resident of Yakima, her community interests are wide, giving her meaningful understanding of the people she hopes to serve.
Her opponent, Mark Shervey, said in an email that he was declining to participate in the interview. He did not answer a follow-up email asking him why.
Yakima City Council, District 6:
We endorse Lisa Wallace
Perhaps no local race is easier to call than this one. Wallace has impressive educational credentials and a lengthy track record of working effectively with various nonprofits and other local agencies to improve life for Yakima residents. In speaking with us, she offered thoughtful, reasoned answers that proved a solid understanding of a range of issues. She’s a problem-solver who’s clearly committed to helping Yakima move forward.
Her opponent, Matt Brown, said in an email that he was declining to participate in the interview. He did not answer a follow-up email asking him why.