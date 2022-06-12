This Tuesday is Flag Day, the day we commemorate the official approval of the design of the first Stars and Stripes.

That was back in 1777, when we were just getting started with a bold new idea for a country. The plan was to try letting people live however they wanted to, as long as they didn’t interfere with anybody else trying to do the same thing.

It was all about “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

So we settled on a flag and we were in business.

For most of the next 200-plus years, we stood by our red, white and blue banner. We saluted it, pledged allegiance to it and thousands of brave, unselfish souls laid down their lives to defend it.

Somewhere in the past few years, though, some of us seem to have decided that living under that flag isn’t good enough. Maybe they just don’t like the design or something.

Drive around Yakima or hit nearly any backroad in the Valley for a few miles and you can’t miss these guys.

They hoist banners that borrow the basic American flag design but change the colors, depending on their “secret” (wink, wink) meanings. They mount ridiculously large flags in the backs of pickups then flap through traffic streaming obscene messages about which leaders they hate — in lettering large enough to still be legible through all the diesel exhaust. Front-yard flagpoles sport mysterious-looking moons, stars, crosses, skulls or menacing snakes — and look kind of weird on the same pole as a Seahawks 12s banner.

Inexplicably, some even favor the flags of countries or causes that have long been defeated, discredited and disgraced — the rebel flag of the fallen Confederacy or the swastikas that courageous Allied fighters ripped down in World War II.

You have to wonder whose side some of these guys are on anymore. Are they still rooting for America? Do they truly wish the Nazis would’ve been able to continue their bloody, racist rampage across Europe?

We suspect most of them are fueled by ignorance, so we’ll give them the benefit of a doubt. The world’s gotten increasingly complicated lately, and they probably aren’t sure what’s true anymore. That leaves them vulnerable to twisted narratives, kooky conspiracy theories and online influencers (who can also hook them up with some flashy hats, T-shirts and bumper stickers).

Whatever’s causing it, it’s sad to see so many people seemingly giving up on the ideals the American flag has symbolized for so long. Sad that the freedoms so many have fought for are taken for granted — or even attacked from within our own borders.

Our flag has flown over a nation with a history of striving to be better. It’s a nation with admirable principles, whether it always lives up to them or not.

We think those principles are still worth upholding. And we think it’s still worth holding up that flag.

So this Tuesday, maybe we should all take a few minutes to consider the meaning of Flag Day. Try setting aside all those other flags, just for a day, and let’s see if we can remember what it feels like to stand — united — under the 50 stars and 13 stripes that represent our 50 states and original 13 colonies.

Tuesday, let’s salute the American flag. If you ask us, that design’s held up pretty well over the years.