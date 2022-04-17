Easter is supposed to be about resurrection, and in its own sideways style, this year is no exception.

Wintry weather has found new life, COVID cases are rising again and Yakima has revived its search for a new volunteer to fill a vacancy on the city planning commission.

So in the spirit of rebirth, we’d like to offer this Easter wish: Can somebody at City Hall make the biking network master plan a priority again?

The City Council approved the plan more than four years ago, but since then it seems to have languished.

The idea was to add 73 miles worth of bike-friendly improvements, making it easier — and more important, safer — to get around town on a bicycle, rather than adding to traffic and pollution by driving. The $6.3 million project, however, apparently has little chance of getting done by the scheduled completion date of 2025.

The pandemic hasn’t helped, but the biggest obstacle seems to be commitment, according to Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Vice Chair Phil Mattoon.

“The issue is the city pretty much basically says if we’ve got a project and it fits into the bicycle master plan, then we’ll work on the bicycle master plan,” Mattoon told the YH-R’s Luke Thompson. “But to do a project from the bicycle master plan on its own, they haven’t seemed that willing to look at that.”

We get it. City officials have a lot of other business to take care of, and quite a bit of it probably feels a lot more urgent than this. Keeping existing programs and structures operating and addressing immediate crises always takes precedence.

People can already ride their bikes all they want, right? Which means maybe the biking network winds up on the “soon, but not today” pile.

Bureaucracy’s wheels don’t turn as freely as bike spokes.

And yet, the community could realize some immediate benefits by making it easier to bicycle.

Aside from the obvious individual health advantages, more bike commuting means fewer motorists. And that not only means less traffic and less air pollution, it leaves more parking for those who’d rather drive than ride.

It also makes the area more attractive to tourists and potential new neighbors. No matter where you live, bike lanes or trails connecting local parks and hiking areas add to a more inviting atmosphere.

This is one of those moments when Yakima needs to decide what kind of town it really wants to be.

If we want to be a place where no one can drive from Point A to Point B without stopping at half a dozen random red lights, congratulations. We’ve already arrived at our destination.

But if we’re interested in becoming the kind of town where it’s realistic to choose pedaling over driving and still make it to our destination with time to spare, we need to downshift and get to work.

After four years, it’s time to make the biking network master plan a priority.