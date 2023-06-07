If you want pizza, everybody knows you can have one delivered to your door, fresh out of the oven, within half an hour or so. Burgers, tacos, Chinese food, fried chicken — call somebody like DoorDash or Uber Eats and they’ll be right over.
Since the pandemic, you can even send your list to some grocery stores and they’ll do all the shopping, bag up everything and carry it up your front steps. Want some new clothes, a half rack of beer or maybe an air filter for your lawn mower? If you don’t want to bother with supporting your local merchants, you can order just about anything from an e-commerce mega-site and help the rich get richer.
And now, a delivery service that started bringing truly valuable goods to the Yakima Valley more than 80 years ago is returning: the Yakima Valley Libraries’ bookmobile.
The countywide library system is rolling out a new version of its bookmobile — complete with modern technology and a custom paint job by local artist Consuelo Soto Murphy — this Saturday at Miller Park in Yakima. A second showing is planned for June 17 at Sunnyside’s South Hill Park. Both events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include a free half-hour program, ribbon-cutting activities and treats for kids.
The library system parked its bookmobile services more than two decades ago, but the program’s popularity has never been forgotten. The first bookmobile started running routes in 1941, and bookmobiles continued until 1998. In their heyday, they were often more popular than the system’s branch libraries.
“Yakima Valley Libraries has long recognized a great need to provide library services to rural and underserved communities,” Sherrie Prentice, technical services and outreach manager for the library system, told the YH-R’s Tammy Ayer last week. “For many residents, particularly children, transportation is a barrier to visiting one of YVL’s 16 libraries.”
The new bookmobile is a 29-foot, 2016 Thor A.C.E. model. Soto Murphy’s art will give it a distinctive, local look. It, in turn, will give library patrons of any age easy access to books, DVDs, educational kits, learning tablets, museum passes — pretty much anything you could get at a regular library. It’ll also be equipped with Wi-Fi, a computer station and a wheelchair lift.
You don’t get services like that from the pizza guy.
The library system plans to start the bookmobile on regular routes starting next week. It’ll be on the road Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
At a time when national literacy rates and school test scores are lagging — and when some misguided folks are even trying to ban books — delivering the empowerment of reading is as important a service as anyone could offer.
We hope the Yakima Valley Libraries’ new bookmobile will be around for many miles to come.