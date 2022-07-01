The way the headlines tell it lately, the world runs on oil.

But when you get right down to it, everybody’s real lifeblood is … well, blood.

Complain all you want about the prices you’re paying at the pump — the bigger concern at the moment is a nationwide shortage of blood that started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past two years, donations have been down by 10%, according to the American Red Cross.

In the Yakima Valley, the shortage is serious enough that local hospitals are rationing blood based on the urgency of needs for individual patients.

During the summer months and on holiday weekends, it usually gets even more worrisome.

On a long weekend like the Fourth of July holiday, the average inflow of blood and platelets can drop off by as much 21%, Red Cross regional communications director Betsy Robertson said.

“The blood supply is fragile and we want to encourage people to make donations,” Robertson said in a news release this week.

So if you’re able, we’d encourage you to roll up your sleeves and do your part before you head out for the holiday.

Get hold of the Red Cross online at https://rcblood.org/3ntsl2M or call them at 800-733-2767 for details on where and how to help.

Hey, your blood pressure’s already up from those gas prices anyway, right? Might as well put it to good use.