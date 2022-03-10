The signing into law of two bills that revise a package of 2021 police-reform laws is an encouraging example of how political negotiations should work.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed the new bills Friday after legislators revisited — and agreed to revise — regulations that had set tighter standards for how and when police can use force, engage in vehicular chases and employ certain types of equipment.

Passed last year, the rules resulted from nationwide soul-searching about law enforcement after several cases of lethal police brutality shocked and outraged much of the country. The most notorious, of course, was the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

After watching Floyd writhe on the ground and plead for his life as then-Officer Derek Chauvin kept him down with a knee to the neck for nine minutes, lawmakers from coast to coast jumped into action. Understandably, they rushed to introduce bills that would prevent similar tragedies in their own states.

Well-intentioned as most of them were, some went too far.

In Washington’s case, everybody from the State Patrol to county sheriff’s created confusion for officers answering emergency calls.

Was it OK to chase a domestic abuser fleeing in his car? Should a cop stand back and keep his hands to himself if a social worker is in a dicey situation with a mentally disturbed individual?

So lawmakers, including several from our area, went back to the drawing board and introduced their ideas for fixing the 2021 legislation.

That’s where the news gets better.

The fixes, as it turns out, seem to be satisfactory to legislators and to people in law enforcement.

“All of these things,” Yakima police Chief Matt Murray told YH-R reporter Donald W. Meyers, “are going to be very much a relief to the community. We will be able to go back and take a community care role.”

Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell agreed. “We’re always going to err on the side of caution,” he added.

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, an opponent of the original legislation, had a bill of her own locked and loaded in case her colleagues hadn’t been able to agree on the revisions.

She, too, seems satisfied with the deal lawmakers reached, though.

“I feel like we found a balance between accountability for law enforcement as well as giving them the tools to keep the community safe,” she said.

And that’s the word that we find so encouraging here: balance.

The benefits of having a range of political viewpoints in public offices is that proposals and problems are evaluated from many angles.

An angry reaction to some criminal behavior by some bad cops shouldn’t be the main driver in a discussion about police reform. Nor should anyone unquestioningly accept that law enforcement’s traditional methods of defusing dangerous situations are the only effective strategies.

Diversity is our strength. Diversity of thought, background and expertise. That’s what bipartisanship is all about — true democratic give and take.

It’s good that we seem to have more reasonable policing protocols in place. It’s also good to see bipartisan cooperation make that happen.