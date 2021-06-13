Don’t talk to Yakima County about the digital divide — we know all about it. Our web access is lousy.
It’s been especially evident during the COVID pandemic. Who hasn’t had their screen freeze up just as they were getting ready to send an important email? Stifled screams of frustration as they’ve waited … and waited … and waited for a not-even-particularly-large file to upload?
And keeping a Zoom meeting going with an unsteady connection? Please.
It’s not the fault of our local internet providers. Most of Washington’s rural areas simply lack the physical bandwidth to support faster, more reliable and more affordable access.
Well, mute your mic for a minute. A new bipartisan plan by three U.S. senators, including Patty Murray, D-Wash., aims to address the problem — and it sounds promising to us.
The Digital Equity Act, cosponsored by Murray and Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Angus King, I-Maine, would allocate more than $1 billion in grants over five years that would pay for projects to help close the digital divide. Among other things, the money would add hot spots at schools and public libraries, and establish computer training classes at senior centers.
Rural Washington’s lack of reliable high-speed internet service has been a long-standing problem, Murray noted during a Thursday news conference.
“The past 15 months have only made this worse,” the Senate’s third-ranking Democrat said, according to a Friday report in The Seattle Times. “I have heard heart-wrenching stories from across our state.”
We have, too.
In Yakima County, for example, internet upload and download speeds are roughly half what they are in the Kirkland area. Generally speaking, the more rural your address, the worse your access.
Around here, that means people who live on tribal lands, seniors and low-income people are at the worst disadvantage of all.
That disadvantage is the most painful when it comes to things like academic achievement, employment success, health care and efforts to lure tech-reliant businesses to the valley.
We’re not alone, of course. Other rural areas have even less access than we do.
In fact, 8.8% of Washington households lack subscriptions to digital service, according to U.S. census data from 2019. A Pew Research Center study from the same year found that while 79% of white adults have access to broadband in their homes, just 66% of Black adults and 61% of Hispanic adults enjoy that same convenience.
Just this past March, a Washington Department of Commerce report warned of the consequences:
“Without equal access to quality, affordable broadband, Washington cannot continue to build an equitable economic recovery that strengthens every community throughout the state,” the report said. “Washingtonians need to have universal broadband infrastructure to continue to attract global investments, to encourage innovation and research and especially now given the COVID-19 pandemic, broadband will be critical to support strong economic recovery and prosperity.”
The need is great, and the Murry-Portman-Young initiative is a pragmatic approach to the problem.
We’re especially encouraged to see the proposal advance as a bipartisan effort, though Murray — who chairs the Senate Health, Education and Pensions Committee and is vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee — is already in a strong position to push through spending plans.
While nothing is guaranteed in the mosh pit of Capitol politics, we hope there are enough grownups left in the other Washington to give this idea a fair hearing.