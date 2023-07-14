Feral cats have prowled the Yakima Valley for decades, searching for food, mates or spoiling for fights.
It’s not their fault, though. The estimated 35,000 to 40,000 strays wandering the county are a people problem, spawned by years of pet owners neglecting to spay or neuter their cats. Many irresponsible owners let their cats run free to scatter offspring wherever they go — or eventually abandon or dump them, creating problems for other people.
Now, with perhaps 15,000 feral cats underfoot in the city of Yakima alone, an informal group of volunteers is working on solutions.
They deserve the community’s profound thanks.
With the cooperation of the Yakima Humane Society, most of these generous animal lovers are employing the trap-alter-release (TAR) method of controlling feral cat populations. Feral cats haven’t been socialized and are generally skittish around people, so many experts consider safely trapping them to be the best way to capture them.
According to a recent article by the YH-R’s Vanessa Ontiveros, the process typically goes something like this:
Rescuers spend their own time and money to catch the strays, then transport them to the Humane Society’s spay and neuter clinic, which holds biweekly “feral days” to fix and vaccinate each cat. The procedures are currently covered by a yearlong grant from Pawsitive Alliance, a statewide nonprofit organization that works to prevent euthanizing unwanted animals.
Once the cat is processed, the Humane Society flattens one of its ears to signal that it’s already been treated. After about 24 hours of recovery, the cat is ready for rescuers to return it to the area where it was caught.
Yes, the cat is still out there — but it won’t be reproducing or spreading diseases to other cats. And it won’t be taking up space in the Humane Society’s already overcrowded shelter.
It’s a long-term solution to a longtime problem.
Groups like Underground Community Cat Rescue, a local nonprofit, or the national Alley Cat Allies group, can offer ideas and point out practical resources. Sadly, however, neither the county nor local cities have the money to do much to help.
Yakima city officials have said they’re willing to help existing groups, but given the city’s current revenue situation, it’s hard to imagine that means any financial support anytime soon.
So for the time being, volunteers are the only friends local feral cats have.
That offers hope for the fortunate few cats they’re able to reach, but it’s also hopeful for the community at large.
Rescuing strays might seem like a small thing — something only the tender-hearted would bother with. But it’s time-consuming, emotionally demanding and potentially a little costly.
We’re glad to know people with those kinds of hearts are roaming our community.