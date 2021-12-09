For more than a decade, Washington’s beef growers have been doing their part to make sure hungry families get enough to eat during the Christmas season — and this year is no exception.
The Washington Beef Commission’s Beef Counts program is again partnering with Second Harvest to distribute free beef roasts and groceries in Yakima, Toppenish and Ellensburg. The giveaways continue with mobile drive-throughs and walk-ups today and Friday. No appointments needed.
According to the Washington Beef Commission, the state’s beef growers have donated more than $1 million and 2.5 million servings of beef to families served by Northwest Harvest, Food Lifeline and Second Harvest since the program began in 2010.
That’s a lot of beef.
It’s also a lot of compassion, for which the beef industry deserves credit and gratitude.
It’s not just a seasonal project, though. The beef commission, along with Agri-Beef’s Washington Beef processing plant in Toppenish, helps supply Second Harvest’s Mobile Market all year long.
It’s a great example of an industry giving back to its community.
The beef industry certainly isn’t alone in its altruism, but feeding hungry families — especially at Christmastime — helps meet one of this area’s most basic needs in a way that reflects admirably on the agriculture community.
It’s savvy marketing, sure, but the donations are real. And all that beef will fill some hungry stomachs with warmth.