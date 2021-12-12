November’s General Election is, as they used to say long ago, all over but the shoutin’.
And while congratulations are of course in order for the winning candidates in our local races, we’d also like to offer a well-deserved pat on the back to the people who work in the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
They’ve just finished recounting — by hand — the ballots cast in three razor-thin contests. And you know what? It changed the election’s outcome by just one vote.
One vote. One solitary vote out of more than 40,000 cast.
That’s impressive.
The closeness of the three races — for the District 3 spot on the Yakima County Commission, Position 3 on the Granger City Council and a seat on the Toppenish school board — prompted the recounts, which were completed last week. The Granger and Toppenish numbers came up exactly the same as they did last month, but Commissioner LaDon Linde wound up with one additional vote in his victory over challenger Autumn Torres.
“It shows the integrity of the Yakima County voting system that you could take 40,000 votes and see such a little change after doing a hand recount,” Linde said after the results were announced. “I think Yakima County voters can feel really good about that.”
He couldn’t be more right.
If logic were still a unanimous American value, this recount would add a few more rocks to the landslide of evidence that our election systems are sound, secure and honest.
Sadly, we doubt it will, though. And the shameful scourge of bottom-feeding politicians who are doing their level best to gut the integrity of voting systems around the country to tilt elections in their party’s favor will continue.
Despite court case after court case, recount after recount, these enemies of the state continue to pull at every thread they can get their hands on. They’ve stooped so low as to threaten secretaries of state, county commissioners, elections workers and even poll volunteers.
Yet at every turn, the system has resoundingly proven itself valid.
In a time that’s testing our democracy like no era since the Civil War, we take comfort in living in a state — and a county — where voting is conducted so freely, fairly and conveniently.
For that, Auditor Charles Ross, Elections Manager Kathy Fisher and all their co-workers deserve our respect and heartfelt thanks. We’ve had the opportunity to watch them work, and we’re happy to vouch for their professionalism and precision.
We can only hope that others will eventually come to recognize and appreciate what critical roles these folks play in preserving our way of life.