Put yourself in Joe Brusic’s shoes for a minute:
Yakima County’s prosecuting attorney recently took a trip to Gonzaga University in Spokane to recruit new prosecutors for his office. He’s short eight attorneys, which has forced the county to raise starting annual pay from $66,486 to $88,100 and offer $12,000 signing bonuses for new hires.
You’d think the Gonzaga students would be lining up for a shot at an opportunity like that straight out of college, right?
But no.
Just one student stepped forward to express any desire to work in Yakima, which clearly doesn’t lack for criminal cases to prosecute.
The shortage of available workers isn’t exactly breaking news to many Yakima Valley employers. Most local businesses are desperate for qualified help these days.
But the combination of our high local crime rate and relatively few prosecutors puts Brusic’s office in an especially uncomfortable bind. Some of his staffers are trying to work on 200 or more cases at a time, which has forced Brusic to shift responsibilities to make sure that the most serious cases are getting top priority.
Under state law, a caseload that high wouldn’t even be allowed in the county’s Department of Assigned Counsel, which provides public defenders for people who can’t afford lawyers — roughly 90% of the defendants in Yakima County’s courts.
However, the director of that office, Paul Kelley, is just as shorthanded as Brusic, despite similar recent pay bumps for attorneys.
So Brusic keeps losing prosecutors — three recently left to become judges, while others have retired or moved out of town for higher-paying jobs with lighter caseloads — and his hiring frustrations continue. And Kelley endures many of the same headaches.
It’s a vicious cycle.
And it’s an especially worrisome situation for anyone around here who’s interested in seeing criminal cases prosecuted. Brusic’s team can only do so much. At some point, dangerous people might get off scot-free if the Prosecutor’s Office can’t keep with its intense workload.
What can fix this?
Unfortunately, the problem isn’t centered on Yakima County. For a number of reasons, fewer students are choosing to pursue law degrees, so schools are cranking out fewer graduates. There simply aren’t as many new attorneys diving into the labor pool to begin with.
Brusic thinks one of the key reasons students forego careers as prosecutors is that young people have negative views of the profession.
“You have a perception that prosecutors and law enforcement are not good or we don’t work for the people, that we do bad things — which we do not,” Brusic told the YH-R’s Donald W. Meyers recently.
Since raising the pay hasn’t even seemed to make any startling differences yet, maybe he’s right.
Maybe recruiting would be more successful if Brusic could make a good, strong case for the principles his office tries to uphold. Perhaps that’s the kind of message that would attract new recruits who’ve proven their commitment to practicing law by completing all the schooling.
But we think Brusic, Kelley and county Commissioner LaDon Linde might be onto another strategy that could also help.
All three say the county needs to work harder at emphasizing the benefits of living here, starting with the relatively low cost of living. That $88,000 salary, after all, would buy a much more comfortable lifestyle than a fresh-out-of-school attorney could hope to acquire in King County.
Pointing out our wide range of local entertainment, cultural and recreational activities might help, too.
Whatever the ultimate solutions might be, we hope they turn up soon. Competent prosecution of criminal cases is critical to public safety, and public safety is crucial to our community’s reputation. And communities with sketchy reputations have a much harder time attracting qualified job applicants.
Like we said, it’s a vicious cycle.