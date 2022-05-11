The Washington Supreme Court’s decision to hold off on a new rule that would restrict access to juvenile court records suggests our justices are at least willing to listen to criticism and consider the consequences of their actions.

The confusing and questionable path they wobbled down to reach that decision, however, doesn’t do much to build confidence in the legal system.

Still, compared with the U.S. Supreme Court — which has issued rulings in the past few years setting back voting rights, allowing corporate donors unchecked capabilities to influence elections and now, evidently, denying women basic reproductive rights — Washington’s court seems downright reasonable.

The state rule shielding the identities of juvenile offenders briefly took effect last week before the court temporarily paused it. The rule would have meant the public couldn’t access juvenile court records online — documents could only be examined in person at the courthouse. It also would have meant that juvenile offenders could only be referred to by their initials and birthdates in court documents.

In other words, the public would have no way of knowing if a juvenile had committed a crime, no matter how serious.

Though juvenile offenders’ records can already be permanently sealed when they turn 18, the state Office of Public Defense and the Minority and Justice Commission prevailed in pushing the new rule. The court approved it by an 8-1 vote on March 31.

The proponents’ motive was well-intentioned — to protect juveniles from discrimination in seeking work, housing or school enrollment — but shortsighted. And it met united opposition from open-government advocates, prosecutors, court clerks, police and journalists. Opponents included Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, who sits on the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys’ judicial information system committee.

Why all the backlash? The simple version is because it flies in the face of why we bother keeping records at all.

The sad truth is that committing crimes at any age comes with consequences, and the public often has a legitimate interest in knowing who has committed what crime. The public also has the right to see records that could indicate how the justice system itself is operating — court officers, after all, are ultimately public servants.

Rowland Thompson, executive director of Allied Daily Newspapers, explained it perfectly in a conversation with the YH-R’s Donald W. Meyers:

“When a juvenile offender is before a judge and some kind of adjudication takes place for their offense, that is part of the public record. It is important for the media that we can see that these people are being treated fairly, race does not play a part in it and that they are treated evenly across the state.”

So in the end, reasonable measures to keep court records open help protect offenders and legal officials by keeping everybody’s hands on the table.

If your teen were headed to court, wouldn’t you want to learn whatever you could about the judge’s track record?

By the same token, if you were hiring a 15-year-old to baby-sit your two preschoolers, wouldn’t it be reasonable to do a quick background check to make sure you weren’t hiring somebody with three gang-related arrests on their record?

We can’t help but be disappointed that it took this much of an uproar to persuade the justices to set the new rule aside and give it some more thought. The principles at stake should be second nature to anyone who’s risen to that level of our legal system.

But at least they’re willing to hear out the opposition and consider some possible compromises for the good of the public.

You don’t see much of that coming from the people in black robes in the other Washington.