On National Citizenship Day — and in the middle of National Hispanic Heritage Month — it was cheering to see Saturday’s return of OneAmerica’s citizenship-assistance event for immigrants with permanent resident status.
The gathering, which puts volunteer attorneys and paralegals together with people looking for help in filing for U.S. citizenship, had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic.
But this year, more than 30 immigrants got the help they needed during a session that went on for hours on the Yakima Valley College campus.
According to OneAmerica, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization, roughly 210,000 people in Washington have permanent resident status and are legally eligible to apply for citizenship.
But it’s not as easy as filling out a quick form and picking up your Social Security card at the next window — especially if you’re still working on your English and only making minimum wage. The paperwork can be intimidating and the application and attorney fees — which can run well into the thousands — are prohibitive.
“It’s a very complex process,” a OneAmerica community organizer told the YH-R’s Santiago Ochoa, “because it goes into a deep history of your last five years of employment, living, addresses, questions about your background, your family’s background. Even gathering that amount of information can hinder someone from applying.”
That’s where OneAmerica comes in. The organization helps aspiring citizens sort through all the confusion, answers their questions and gives them hope.
Maria Armentas Santos told Ochoa she has been waiting 20 years to apply for full citizenship.
“For me, it’s really important having people who can help me fill out the paperwork,” she said.
As we all know, government has always run on paperwork. Lots of it.
Most of it is there for a reason of some sort, so we generally just sigh and sit down with a black pen to work our way through it.
But when so much is riding on how you fill out the forms, we all appreciate the reassurance of someone who can help us make sure we’re doing everything right.
So it’s good to see someone is there for people who want so badly to be a permanent part of this country.
We say thanks to OneAmerica — and we offer our best wishes to the people who are making the choice to be Americans. We’re glad you’re here.
OneAmerica plans another citizenship application help day in the spring. Meantime, the organization offers help for anyone applying for citizenship or looking for immigration services. Visit them online at weareoneamerica.org or call 206-723-2203.