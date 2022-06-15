Inflating prices for everything from gas to groceries, combined with deflating values for stocks and retirement accounts have everybody from every age group on edge.

It’s easy to blame the administration, though as quick as presidents usually are to claim credit for good economic news, they actually have precious little say on supply-chain logjams or global energy markets. Probably best to save your vitriol for mega-retailers, food giants and oil companies, whose profits have soared somewhere near the ionosphere in the first half of this year at the expense of everybody else.

But we’ll leave the “whys” on all this for the financial and political analysts. Let’s talk about the “whats.”

In the Yakima Valley, the biggest “what” is what already-pinched people can do to make ends meet. And the most obvious answer so far has been to cut back — on pleasure trips, purchases and sadly, on food.

So while a few select sectors of the economy are no doubt lighting up celebratory cigars as they review the progress of their corporate earnings, moms and dads from Sunnyside to Selah are trying to figure whether they’ve got enough groceries to make it till payday.

As the YH-R’s Joel Donofrio reported last week, local food banks are feeling their pangs.

“Inflation is like a Catch-22,” Tina Sherry, operations manager at St. Vincent Center in Union Gap told Donofrio. “We’re seeing an increase in demand and a decrease in donations.”

Roughly a fourth of the 250 to 300 clients coming into the St. Vincent Center for help now are new faces, Sherry added.

And food banks are feeling the same price pressures as local families — costs for food, transportation, storage and other routine necessities are rising for them, too.

Summer months are usually a lean time for food banks anyway. Among other things, kids who normally rely on school lunches are out on summer break but still need to eat. And donations tend to drop off during the warmer months — compassion for the hungry seems to rise when people’s minds turn to homecooked holiday meals in warm kitchens.

This is a tough time for much of our region, but the Yakima Valley has a long tradition of generosity.

Until the economic picture brightens, we hope that if you’re able, you’ll consider donating to organizations that provide relief to our neighbors.

Whoever you blame for the current situation, hunger is a local problem and local solutions are the most effective.

Here are a few places to start:

Northwest Harvest: Visit their online donation

page.

Sunrise Outreach: Call (509) 225-9310 or

.

St. Vincent Center: Call (509) 457-5111 or check the Catholic Charities of Central Washington

.