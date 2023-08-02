Not everyone’s thrilled with the answer, but the Army deserves credit for stepping up with what the experts think is a solution for more than 60 chemical-fouled wells in East Selah.
The Army plans to start installing individual water filtration systems this fall for each home affected by toxic PFAS. The chemical was a main ingredient in a foam the Army used in fire-suppression drills at the nearby Yakima Training Center for years, apparently dating back to the 1970s.
Unfortunately for the training center’s neighbors — and now for the Army, too — over time, the chemicals bled deep into the soil and contaminated 62 wells with PFAS levels that now exceed federal safety standards. The Army confirmed the contamination after testing about 300 wells in 2021-22, and began supplying affected homes with bottled water.
It won’t be easy or cheap to fix all this.
The project might require the construction of sheds to house the filtering systems, and it’ll mean years of maintenance at each home.
Most residents probably aren’t exactly gleeful about the prospect of a tangle of new water lines and filter containers cluttering up their wellhouses, either. But it sure beats consuming, bathing in or washing clothes or dishes with “forever chemicals” that can linger in human bodies for decades.
And short of helping everyone move and buying all their houses and land, what else can Army officials do?
We can’t imagine they had any idea of the mess their chemicals would cause back in the ’70s — no one even knew PFAS were dangerous when the Army started using that foam. In fact, we’re only now beginning to find out how prevalent and potentially deadly PFAS are. A government study released just last month warns that PFAS — which could cause cancer and other health problems — might be present in nearly half the faucets in the U.S.
That said, it’s still up to the Army to make things right in East Selah, no matter what it takes.
One way or another, of course, we’ll all be paying for this solution. Taxpayers covered the cost of all those chemicals to begin with, and now a share of our taxes will go toward buying home filtration systems to cover their damage.
Still, we appreciate that the Army is taking responsibility for rectifying their neighbors’ water problems.
It’s the right thing to do. It’s what we’d expect of an institution that has traditionally been held in the country’s highest regard.
And we’re glad to see the Army’s living up to the ideals they’re supposed to uphold.