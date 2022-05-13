Two years after breaking up with the Seattle-based Virginia Mason health system, Yakima Valley Memorial is apparently ready to see new people.

Officials from the hospital announced this week that they’ve signed a letter of intent to spend the next two months looking into joining the nonprofit MultiCare Health System.

Tacoma-based MultiCare is a secular organization that’s been around for 140 years. Its network includes 11 other hospitals and hundreds of clinics across the state, and Memorial has already been partnering with MultiCare to provide oncology for the past year or so.

But is this a good match for Memorial? Better question: Is this good news for the Yakima Valley, which is down to just one major hospital since the 2020 closure of Astria Regional Medical Center?

From a financial standpoint, it’s promising. Fitch Ratings gave MultiCare a solid AA- credit score in November 2021 and concluded the health care system’s outlook was “stable.”

That’s somewhat reassuring, given that none of us wants to watch a hospital bleed out the way Astria Regional did.

It’s also encouraging — certainly from a patient’s point of view — that MultiCare is a nonprofit. We’d be suspicious that an out-of-area for-profit company might be looking for ways to squeeze every dime it could from a local hospital. Worse yet, we’d be concerned that such a company would slowly move certain services or procedures to centralized locations, forcing local patients to travel or be transported for certain types of care.

A Monday news release from Memorial seemed to address such questions:

“Joining MultiCare would allow Memorial to accelerate its ability to invest in new programs; implement an integrated electronic health record; and provide a sustainable future for Yakima’s only hospital.”

MultiCare’s CEO, Bill Robertson, seemed clear that his organization would focus on helping provide high-quality health care close to home:

“We believe that it is of critical importance for communities across our region to have access to the health care they need, in those communities,” Robertson said. “I’m hopeful that our two organizations will find ways to work together to ensure that patients and their families in the Yakima Valley have access to a full complement of services close to home for many years to come.”

We hope so, too.

With a population that continues to grow, the Yakima Valley’s health care needs aren’t well served if its central hospital is relegated to satellite status in a wider network. Local families shouldn’t fear that their loved ones might be shuttled to Seattle, the Tri-Cities or Spokane for treatments they’re used to getting here. We need at least one reliable, independent hospital can make its own local decisions about local needs.

With any luck, the next two months should tell us if Memorial and MultiCare are meant to be together. We just hope that the top consideration for both organizations is providing good, affordable and complete local health care.

Because we all have a lot riding on this.