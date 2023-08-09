And there it is.
While the vast majority of voters in last week’s primary election favored a proposed Lower Valley hospital district, the measure has apparently failed. As of Thursday, yes votes outnumbered no votes by about 2-1 — but turnout is 428 voters shy of the minimum needed to meet legal requirements.
Though the results won’t be certified until later this month, the writing’s on the wall.
Yakima County’s 18% voter turnout in the Aug. 1 primary — the lowest in Washington — has derailed a plan that could have restored services lost when Astria Toppenish Hospital closed its Family Maternity Center in January.
Dr. Jordann Loehr, the Lower Valley OB/GYN who worked hard to get the measure on the ballot, is heartbroken.
“I know that self-determination results in far greater wellness than the current models,” she told the YH-R’s Santiago Ochoa last week. “We didn’t fail because we didn’t care, we failed because we didn’t vote.”
She’s being diplomatic there.
The people who cared voted, and most of them voted in favor of a district that would’ve had the authority to seek property taxes to help pay for localized health services that are sorely lacking.
The people who didn’t vote evidently don’t care that much.
Evidently, they’re fine with families having to go to great lengths and extra expense to seek treatment from out-of-town maternity centers. And evidently, they’re fine with not claiming more local control over health care for themselves or their neighbors.
That must be galling for voters who cared enough to mail in their ballots. Or for people like the members of the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup, which rushed to gather enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot to begin with.
But such is life.
Whether they voted or not — or whether they favored the hospital district plan or not — Lower Valley residents are still stuck with the same problem they’ve had all year: a lack of nearby maternity services.
The most practical and realistic solution anybody’s come up with so far has fallen flat.
Sure, backers of the plan could try to get it on the general ballot this November, when voter participation would likely be higher — perhaps enough to clear the turnout requirement. And after this, supporters have at least had a chance to see that the idea has strong community support, which might be encouraging.
On the other hand, it’d be hard to blame them if they didn’t want to bother trying. That certainly seems to be the majority opinion that’s emerging as the final few ballots are processed.
We hope, though, that they don’t give up, despite this setback.
Corporate health care has failed the community, leaving some of its most vulnerable members at risk of serious consequences. That means the community has no choice but to help itself.
Not showing up for that can’t be an option.