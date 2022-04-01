It’ll be sort of like the Oscars in Yakima tonight — but as far as we know, Will Smith and Chris Rock won’t be there for a rematch.

The local premiere of “All Sorts,” a movie that was filmed in Yakima and Toppenish, starts at 8:36 p.m. at Yakima Cinema on North 16th Avenue. The offbeat office comedy about championship folder filing was written and directed by J. Rick Castañeda, who grew up in Granger.

The cast and crew from the movie will be at this evening’s event, which includes, yes, a red carpet and lots of glamorous photo ops.

And we imagine everyone will be much better behaved than Rock and Smith, who made news during Sunday’s Academy Awards when when Smith slapped Rock onstage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife — Jada Pinkett Smith — that clearly did not amuse Smith.

Eli Vargas, Luis Deveze, Greena Park and Mike Markoff star in the 94-minute-long “All Sorts,” along with a number of local faces that Yakima viewers might recognize along the way.

“We used 150 background actors as well, we have a lot of crowd scenes,” Castañeda told the YH-R’s Sara Shields. So it’s very likely that if you’re from the Yakima area, you might see yourself or one of your friends.”

Filmed in 2018 by Los Angeles-based Vibrant Penguin, the production involved 300 people.

According to Castañeda, the movie’s already been streamed to film festivals around the world, but this will be its first live showing. So just as Yakima will get a chance to see “All Sorts” (and itself) on the silver screen, Castañeda will get a chance to see how viewers respond to his work.

All in all, it should make for a fun night.

And who knows? The Legislature’s decision this past session to quadruple the annual tax break cap to $15 million for moviemakers, red-carpet events like this might become a little more common around here. (By comparison, California’s cap for moviemakers is $330 million, while Oregon’s is $20 million.)

If Castañeda, who said he “loved” making “All Sorts” in the Yakima Valley, was willing to film here under the old tax structure, just think what might happen when Hollywood gets a load of the Evergreen State’s potential backdrops.

Anyway, if you’re ready for some glitz tonight, grab your popcorn, get your poster signed or your picture taken with a star or two and see if you can spot anyone you know on the big screen.