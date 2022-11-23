In a week of thankfulness, here’s another thing worth some gratitude: The appointment of Sonia Rodriguez True to the Yakima County Superior Court bench. She was formally sworn in as the court’s first Latina judge Nov. 10, replacing retiring Judge Gayle Harthcock.
“I came as a stranger to Yakima,” Rodriguez True said at her swearing-in ceremony. “And now, Yakima is a community of family.”
Arriving in Yakima as a young lawyer 22 years ago, Rodriguez True started with Columbia Legal Services, where her hard work, curiosity and compassion steadily won over the legal community. Many of them offered their praise and congratulations as she officially donned her judge’s robe two weeks ago.
“I have done battle with her (as an attorney) and it was formidable,” admitted Superior Court’s presiding judge, Richard Bartheld.
Her community service is impressive, too: Among her numerous volunteer positions, she’s a founding member of the gang-intervention group In This Together, and she’s on the boards of the Downtown Rotary and Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Several of her colleagues emphasized how fortunate Yakima is to have a person with Rodriguez True’s qualities, including Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr., a University of Washington classmate of hers who now sits on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
We agree. From what we hear of her down-to-earth practicality, common sense and kindness, we suspect Rodriguez True will be a valuable addition to the court, and we wish her well in her new position.
As one of her supporters shouted during her swearing-in ceremony, “Qué viva Sonia” — “Long live Sonia.”