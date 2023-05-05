It’s the season of celebrations and festivals, and the Yakima Valley is ready for some fun.
But before today’s Cinco de Mayo events and Saturday’s bigger-than-ever Taco Fest at State Fair Park get rolling, we have a birthday to remember.
Hanna Harris, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, would’ve been 31 today. Although she was from Montana, her story resonates in the Yakima Valley and across the nation.
Just like dozens of people on and near the Yakama Reservation, Harris went missing. In 2013, she traveled from the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation to neighboring Lame Deer, Mont., to watch Fourth of July fireworks, but she never returned.
Her body was found four days later, so badly decomposed that investigators couldn’t determine what had happened to her. Court testimony by those eventually found guilty of her death confirmed that she’d been raped and bludgeoned.
Six years ago, Montana’s congressional delegation introduced a resolution to honor Harris, and the young mother has since become a symbol in the nationwide effort to educate the public about the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Here in the Valley, the Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Victim Resources Program is wrapping up a two-day symposium and leading an awareness walk that sets off from Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road, at 11 a.m. today. (The VRP REDgalia Facebook page will have updates — or contact Crystal Esquivel at 509-502-4082 or Crystal_Esquivel@Yakama.com for details.)
One of the most exasperating aspects of the ongoing tragedy of the missing and murdered is that many of the root causes are preventable.
As experts at an April 28 community forum in Yakima explained, a lack of basic services like reliable internet and cellphone signals often leave residents of rural reservations with no means of communicating plans or calling for help. And without transportation, they can be left stranded.
“Some of our families lack transportation and employment,” Yakama panelist Patricia “Patsy” Whitefoot said during last month’s forum, hosted by Eastern Washington University. “I see many of our family members walking from White Swan to Toppenish.”
Whitefoot is among the many Yakama people who have lost immediate family members to violence — heartbreaks that perhaps could’ve been avoided.
Efforts are underway in our region to address the underlying factors that put so many rural residents at risk.
Whitefoot is on the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force, which has been exploring why the rate of disappearances and murders is so high among Indigenous people. The group plans to report its findings to Gov. Jay Inslee next month.
State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, is also a member of the task force. This past legislative session, she introduced a bill that provides an online toolkit with information on what families can do if a loved one is missing. The bill, pushed by the task force and the attorney general’s office, cleared the Legislature last month and toolkits are expected to go live on the AG’s website Nov. 1.
Steps like that help. But solutions are farther down the road.
Economic inequities don’t go away overnight and sadly, a lack of money is at the root of some of the most obvious causes of the problem.
The steps that’ll be taken during today’s awareness walk, though, are clearly headed in the right direction.