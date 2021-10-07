The Yakima City Council took a wise step Tuesday night in deciding to pursue a federal grant that could give the Valley a direct flight to the future.
The council agreed to apply for a $500,000 Build Back Better grant that would pay for developing a plan to use alternative energy at the Yakima Air Terminal. That could mean using electric-powered vehicles at the airport — even electric aircraft.
The Economic Development Administration will award 50 to 60 of the grants to groups proposing projects around the country. The grants go toward researching and fleshing out the projects, then preparing formal proposals for how they could be carried out.
In Yakima’s case, much of that research would focus on whether there’s enough power at the airport now, or whether more work would be needed to build capacity.
Once all the formal proposals come in, the EDA will select 20 to 30 projects to receive $100 million to carry them out. The $100 million grants would require a 20% local match.
Yakima envisions an “alternative energy airport of the future” at the Air Terminal and neighboring McAllister Field.
It’s not just pie-in-the-sky thinking. The idea is in keeping with a Washington State Department of Transportation study last year that identified the Yakima Air Terminal as an electric aircraft beta test site.
Futuristic as it might sound, the conversion to alternative energy sources is inevitable, and city leaders are showing sound reasoning to look for ways to keep Yakima from being left behind.
With the kind of help the Build Back Better program is offering, the Yakima Air Terminal could secure itself as a regional hub for years to come. In the meantime, a $100 million project would be a welcome infusion to the community’s economy.
As far as we can see, there’s no downside in sending in an application.
The grants require the backing of local coalitions, and this one has the support of the Yakima County Development Association, Central Washington University, WSDOT’s Aviation Division and Perry Technical Institute.
We’re rooting for it, too. This is a no-risk endeavor with sky-high potential.