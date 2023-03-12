A new state Department of Ecology initiative will soon mean closer monitoring of local air quality — particularly in the Lower Valley and East Valley.
State experts will be tracking carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, particulate matter and sulfur dioxide levels to see just how unhealthy the air is around here.
It’s part of the state’s Climate Commitment Act, which requires Ecology to assess air quality in “overburdened communities” across Washington, then come up with plans to improve the problem areas.
In all, the state has identified 16 locations that seem to need attention. Ellensburg, George and Mattawa are also on the list.
This is welcome news to local environmental advocates like the Friends of Toppenish Creek, who have long contended that dairies and large cattle operations are causing unhealthful local living conditions — and that Ecology and the Yakima Clean Air Agency have done little to intervene.
But maybe they’re celebrating too soon.
Speaking with the YH-R’s Phil Ferolito last week, Ecology spokesperson Susan Woodworth said her agency’s work has no connection to local advocacy groups’ complaints.
Which brings us to a natural question:
If not that, exactly what, pray tell, is Ecology’s work connected to?
If years of local complaints about Yakima Valley’s air quality haven’t produced any satisfactory state or local response to this point, what’s different now?
Dairies, cattle ranches and all sorts of other agriculture and industrial operations have been going about their business for decades with seemingly little interference or meaningful oversight from anybody from Ecology or the Clean Air Agency.
Now these agencies want to … do a study?
Don’t get us wrong. Overdue as it seems, we’re glad to see the state finally getting involved like this, and a study is a reasonable starting point.
And sure, precise metrics defining the scale of our local air pollution problem are critical. We can’t solve anything until we know exactly what we’re up against, so we applaud the decision to ramp up monitoring.
But let’s say the study — whenever it’s completed — finds unacceptable levels of any of the pollutants the state’s checking for.
What then? What will the Department of Ecology or the Clean Air Agency do about it?
Is either agency prepared to step forward with realistic enforcement strategies? Do they have the staff — and the will — to take on ag operations whose lawyers would likely try to swat away regulators like so many flies hovering over a feed lot?
We’d hope the environmental agencies would stand their ground. For the sake of everyone’s health, we’d certainly be rooting for any reasonable, enforceable actions that could improve local air quality.
Sadly, however, we haven’t seen much to convince us that state or local officials have the wherewithal to do much beyond conduct studies.