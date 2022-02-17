Living near land used for agriculture has always been a mixed blessing.
Seeing an orchard in full bloom is a joy. Enduring orchard cannons and buzzing four-wheelers from dawn until dark all summer is not.
And until recently, living near wineries or hopyards generally has meant that you at least don’t have to deal with many neighbors.
Now, however, as wineries, microbreweries and other ag operations diversify into regional attractions, the equation is changing.
A fine cab or a crisp IPA isn’t enough. If they want to get ahead, wineries and breweries need to offer amenities — food, for one thing. Concerts under the stars, weddings, comfortable lodging for out-of-town customers.
Agritourism has expanded to include everything from hayrides to petting zoos to hands-on demonstrations of milking, shearing — you name it.
It seems to be working out well for agriculture, but some of the neighbors aren’t happy with all the noise and traffic.
So naturally, as the Yakima County Planning Commission considers some proposed rules about food, lodging and events at wineries, breweries and distilleries, opinions are mixed, and sometimes emphatic.
A virtual public meeting last week attracted 40 participants, who listened as the commission went over the proposals, which include:
- Letting wineries prepare and serve food.
- Reducing on-site agritourism lodging from 12 to six units.
- Requiring wineries, breweries and distilleries to get a special permit for events that include 100 or more people.
Planners listened, then decided to revisit the subject next month before making any recommendations to the Yakima County Commission. Meantime, they’re accepting written comments until 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
No doubt planning commissioners will try their best to appease all sides, but that will take some nimble tiptoeing. They’ll have to balance the needs of an increasingly valuable sector of the local economy with preserving as much of the tranquility that make agritourism such an inviting escape for visitors in the first place.
If they’re truly representing the whole county, they’ll also need to give serious consideration to the concerns of people whose homes are being affected by neighborhood changes they don’t want and couldn’t have foreseen.
Whatever they decide, we hope the commission’s balancing act gives serious weight to what this valley will look like in the long run.
More traffic, more visitors and more events certainly mean more money for some folks. But once you’ve opened that bottle, it’s pretty tough to put a lid back on it.