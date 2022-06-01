It’s been a long winter — more than two years, as far as a lot of businesses around the Yakima Valley are concerned.

And when COVID-19 blew into town in early 2020, tourism felt the chill as much as any other sector of the local economy.

Things are thawing out now, though. COVID’s not over, but visitors are returning to the Valley.

In fact, new numbers from the state and Yakima Valley Tourism say they’re returning even faster here than the rest of the state. By the end of last year, local tourism was back to 90% of what it was in 2019. Economists expect the comeback to continue this year, too.

That’s great news for the people who are employed in the Valley’s 4,670 tourism jobs.

Considering that the 2.3 million who visited the area in 2021 spent $342 million — 98.5% of what they spent in 2019 — and contributed $33.6 million to state and local revenues, it’s pretty great news for everybody else, too.

June, July and August are the busiest months for local tourism, so the news could get even better soon. Even outrageous gas prices aren’t expected to slow much of anybody down.

Wineries, breweries, agritourism, outdoor recreation and back-to-back-to-back festivals are still the local biggest draws, tourism promoters say. And with COVID restrictions dropped or reduced, out-of-towners should be able to move around the area freely and enjoy an area that has as much, if not more, to offer than it did in 2019.

“The past two years have been exceptionally hard on the tourism and hospitality sectors,” Yakima Valley Tourism president and CEO John Cooper told the YH-R’s Joel Donofrio last week. “It’s encouraging to see our local tourism economy and jobs recovering and moving forward in 2022.”

It sure is.

After two years of home-delivered meals, canceled events. and sticking to outdoor eating and drinking venues, we could all use some normalcy.

We still need to be COVID-cautious, but it’s beginning to feel a lot more like the Yakima Valley again.

So yeah, it was a long, cold winter. But we seem to have survived it somehow.

And if this keeps up, we could be in for a red-hot summer.