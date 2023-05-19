As historic weeks around here go, this one kind of stands out.
Much of the state still marvels at the memories of Mount St. Helens blowing up May 18, 1980. And for good reason — it was a massive natural catastrophe.
But we think the official opening of Legends Casino Hotel is a much more enjoyable anniversary to focus on — especially this year, the 25th since the sprawling complex just outside Toppenish officially opened.
On that long-ago Friday morning, eager customers had begun gathering nearly four hours before the doors opened, the YH-R’s Donald W. Meyers reported last weekend. It was May 15, 1998, and after several years of discussions, negotiations and plenty of public skepticism, the Yakama Nation’s casino was finally in business with card tables, keno and pull tabs.
Within an hour, the place was packed, and the 300 original employees had their hands full keeping up.
It didn’t take tribal officials long to know they’d hit the jackpot — and as time passes, the tribe’s vision only seems wiser.
Despite recessions, a five-month shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and countless other obstacles, the Yakama have steadily grown the casino into a remarkable resort that draws visitors from all over.
Within three years of the casino’s opening, things were going well enough to allow groundbreaking on a 3,500-seat event center. A casino expansion, which added a buffet and more space to the gaming floor, followed in 2017. That project also included the construction of a six-story, 200-room hotel and convention center.
These days, Legends employs more than 700 people, and the odds are good that the enterprise will keep on growing for years to come.
The venue has become a regular stop for nationally known entertainers and sporting events, including some big-name boxing cards.
It’s not just a successful business operation, though. Legends stands as a testament to the tribe’s hard work, determination and community-mindedness.
We think it’s especially impressive to see the Yakama doubling down on supporting endeavors that help their neighbors and improve life throughout the region.
Starting in 2002, the casino began offering grants through its Charitable Contribution fund. The fund flows into Yakama Cares grants that go to nonprofits and Community Impact grants for law enforcement agencies, health care groups and other local organizations.
Last year, the Yakama Nation awarded $1.1 million worth of grants, one of the most significant sources of local funding that exists.
The bottom line here is that Legends has paid off for the whole Yakima Valley. It’s grown into a sophisticated destination resort that rightfully takes its place among the state’s favorite getaways, yet gives back generously to the local community.
We couldn’t be happier to add our congratulations on its first 25 years.