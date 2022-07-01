Ever notice how all those classic paintings depicting Revolutionary War-era scenes always seem to feature tattered Americans flags? Never fresh, clean or creased ones — just ragged. Some even have what look like bullet holes, bloodstains or powder burns of some sort.

Maybe that’s just who we are. Maybe it’s part of our heritage — symbolic of what we’ve fought through after 246 years of somehow maintaining our independence.

But for now, having survived two-plus years of pandemic and at least six more years of raging national acrimony, can we all agree that none of us are shrinking violets? This is not the land of the weak or the timid.

That said, as we celebrate our nation’s founding this weekend, can we try to not be Democrats, Republicans or independents for a few days?

Let’s just be Americans.

Because nobody in the world knows how to party like Americans, right?

And if you’re in the Yakima Valley, you’ve got some all-star options for some patriotic partying for the next few days.

Parades, live bands, kids’ activities, rodeos, classic cars, hot dog eating contests — and yes, fireworks. From Prosser to Ellensburg, everybody’s got events planned throughout the weekend.

It’ll be a blast. A blowout.

As usual, though, we’re duty-bound to caution you against using illegal fireworks and other stunts that could burn down your fellow Americans’ houses. If you aren’t sure what the rules are where you live, be sure to check. Better yet, leave it to the pros and watch for a public display near you.

While we’re at it, this would also be an especially bad weekend to drink until you’re seeing stars — at least if you’re planning to drive home afterward. Police will be on the lookout for intoxicated motorists, and although the Founding Fathers certainly weren’t exactly teetotalers, we’re pretty sure you wouldn’t be honoring their vision by winding up in the hoosegow over the Fourth.

So there’s our Independence Day advice.

Set aside the politics, try to let all the pain and fear and anger go for a few days. Savor the fact that in this moment, for at least this weekend, this country has accomplished more since 1776 than the rest of the world ever thought it could.

And remember that that old flag, no matter how tattered it might be, has always had room for red and blue.