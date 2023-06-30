For many of us, phrases like “moving” or “packing” can set off deep-seated dread and anxiety.
Even if we’re excited about relocating, the upheaval of boxing up everything we own and hauling it up or down steps, loading it into trucks or trunks and then trying to figure out which box is which can be overwhelming.
Now imagine facing that when you don’t even want to move. And let’s say you’re in your 70s, maybe dealing with diabetes or some other serious health complication. How are you supposed to get through this?
Welcome to the reality of people like Deidre Dellinger, who’s still grieving the death of her husband in February and trying to care for her special-needs grandson. She recently got word that her new landlord is canceling her garbage service and raising her rent by $200. The nearly 30% increase is more than she can cover on her fixed income, so she has to move out of the place she’s lived in for 17 years.
“I’m worn down,” Dellinger told the YH-R’s Jasper Kenzo Sundeen. “I’m sad most days. I miss my husband.”
Dellinger is just one of the many faces of Yakima’s affordable housing crisis.
The vacancy rate here is low, and rents are rising. So are evictions, which were running 10% higher this April than they were the previous April. Temporary relief programs and restrictions on landlords, imposed during the pandemic, are running out.
That leaves renters fighting to keep their heads above water in a turbulent housing market that has little sympathy for low-income tenants.
The thing is, renters aren’t the only victims here.
Current housing conditions are likely slowing the Yakima Valley’s overall economic growth, according to statewide experts who gathered for an economic outlook conference at Central Washington University earlier this month.
“The No. 1 barrier to quality economic growth is the lack of quality housing,” Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said during the conference. “Businesses are hesitant to relocate or expand in communities where their workforce cannot find housing.”
That’s sobering news for everybody.
But Heck’s warnings track with the latest Housing and Urban Development statistics, which say 44% of Washington residents are paying more than 30% of their incomes on housing. Nearly a fourth are spending more than 50% of their money on housing.
No doubt that’s a big reason Washington’s homeless rate of 30 people out of 10,000 is significantly higher than the national average of 18 per 10,000.
According to reporting by the YH-R’s Joel Donofrio, the experts from the CWU summit offered specific, practical suggestions for encouraging economic growth and easing the housing crunch. Their ideas include changes in zoning rules, streamlining permitting, rethinking fees and creating incentives for landlords to provide affordable housing.
Most of those ideas would require local governments to do some serious studying and thinking, and then making some difficult decisions. However difficult it seems, we encourage all of the valley’s community leaders to commit to making those decisions as soon as possible — that’s why we elected you.
We’d also challenge local landlords to do better at backing up their rhetoric.
“If you’re in the rental business, it’s a people business,” Rick Glenn, president of the Yakima Valley Landlords Association, told the YH-R.
That doesn’t seem to hold true for some landlords, though — particularly out-of-area owners who probably never see the wounds they’re inflicting on people like Deidre Dellinger.
So if you’re in the “people business” and you have the wherewithal to buy rental properties, stop and think about what your business means to people. If you think it means raising rents on fixed-income tenants by 30% and cutting off their garbage service, maybe you’re not very good at your business.
We know it isn’t easy, but we implore government and business leaders to start treating the Yakima Valley’s affordable-housing crisis like the actual crisis it is. Deidre Dellinger — and the rest of us — are counting on you.