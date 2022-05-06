You might not think a court case out of Mississippi would have much effect on Yakima, but clearly it will.

That’s assuming, of course, that the already-infamous draft majority opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the constitutional right to abortion stands.

The opinion — in Mississippi’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case — would effectively reverse the court’s decision in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which granted American women abortion rights.

Somebody at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., apparently slipped a copy of the draft to Politico and they published it this week.

Predictably, the news of Roe v. Wade’s possible demise sent abortion-rights advocates and anti-abortion activists straight to the streets Tuesday and set off new skirmishes between Democratic and Republican politicians. Democrats are outraged at the words and meaning of the draft opinion itself, while Republicans seem more outraged that someone would sneak the draft out the back door and spoil the court’s surprise.

For the record, if this turns out to be the justices’ final ruling — and we can’t imagine that it won’t be in the next few weeks — we consider it appalling, dangerous and an absolute affront to women and personal freedom.

However, since the gist of the ruling would be to allow individual states to make their own rules, nobody expects it to affect abortion availability here.

We’ll definitely feel its side effects, though.

Abortion providers around the state are already bracing for a massive influx of out-of-state women coming to Washington to legally get care that their own states intend to deny them.

Eastern Washington’s three Planned Parenthood health centers are predicting a 385% increase in abortion-seekers, according to Paul Dillon, regional vice president of public affairs for the organization.

That’s a heavy load for clinics to bear, and state lawmakers have already offered some relief by agreeing to allow physician assistants and nurse practitioners to perform the procedure.

Still, that much of a jump in demand is apt to increase the need for qualified abortion providers and perhaps other health care professionals who work with women patients.

That’s a lot of women who will be seeking abortions — or needing medical treatment after their desperate do-it-yourself attempts go awry. Or needing counseling or abortion services because of life-threatening pregnancy complications that have nothing to do with whether the woman wants to have a child. (Harsh new laws in some states will even forbid abortions in cases of incest, rape or conditions that put the mother’s life at risk.)

While we support and applaud the determination in our state to preserve personal freedoms and the compassion to offer safe havens for women who are being cruelly harassed by their own states, the reality is that their care will fall to us. Our doctors, our clinics.

We can’t help feeling a little resentful at this needless imposition on our state — as well as on the women coming here for help.

We take some consolation in knowing that at least they’ll get good care. And who knows? Maybe while they’re visiting, they’ll see why we prefer living in a state that believes in benevolence, individual rights and honoring women’s choices.