Washington’s public schools are among the winners in the Legislature’s 2022 special session, and that’s a win we can all share.

Lawmakers were generous in dedicating more than $600 million to help schools safeguard students’ health — physical and mental — by hiring more counselors, nurses, social workers and psychologists over the next three years.

That means local school districts will get enough money from the state to make sure there’s one school nurse for every 684 elementary students by 2025. That’s a substantial improvement from the current ratio of one nurse per 5,263 students.

It’s especially welcome news considering the numerous concerns educators and parents have raised after two years of pandemic-related school disruptions. Kids have endured school closures, extracurricular cancellations and scholastic setbacks because of the shortcomings of remote learning, and this infusion of money should address many of their needs.

But the state’s not stopping there.

Among other things, the Legislature has agreed to give schools a one-time $346 million compensation package to make up for the students they’ve lost — perhaps permanently — during the pandemic. The money accounts for roughly half the losses, which have been considerable. Some districts around the state estimate they’ve lost up to 8% of their enrollments.

Another win from this session: Students will benefit from a new state-run college loan program specifically aimed at helping low-income families. It’ll carry an interest rate of just 1%.

Additionally, lawmakers are setting aside $10 million more for outdoor schools that will let elementary kids experience nature firsthand.

And the state can soon establish a $1 million grant program to provide intensive individual tutoring to help students who’ve fallen behind during the pandemic catch up.

Will all this money fix everything? Of course not.

Individual communities have different needs, so some of these benefits will no doubt do more good in one district than another. That’s another reason to be involved in and supportive of your local schools.

But we’re happy to see the state’s bipartisan commitment to public schools.

In an age where education has come under intense and often misguided national fire, it’s reassuring to live in a state that appreciates the value of learning. Our success, now and in the future, hinges on giving our children whatever they need to reach their full potential.

So yes, this is a win for education this session. But really, it’s a win for all of us.